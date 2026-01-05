Creative 3D Technologies’ EVO Platform Earns Two CES® 2026 Innovation Awards

Creative 3D Technologies’ EVO "Factory In A Box"

Creative 3D Technologies (C3DT) announced today that its EVO platform has been recognized with two CES® 2026 Innovation Awards.

Creative 3D was first publicly shown at CES years ago. It’s both sentimental and exciting to have CES acknowledge the potential of this technology with these awards.” — Ethan Baehrend

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative 3D Technologies (C3DT), an advanced manufacturing company developing modular, all-in-one production systems, announced today that its EVO platform has been recognized with two CES2026 Innovation Awards. EVO was recognized as a CES2026 Best of Innovation Award winner in the Supply & Logistics category and as an Honoree in the Construction & Industrial Technology category.The CES Innovation Awards program is presented annually by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and recognizes outstanding design and engineering across consumer and industrial technology categories. Entries are reviewed by a panel of independent expert judges based on innovation, functionality, and impact.RECOGNITION FOR SINGLE-CELL MANUFACTURINGEVO is Creative 3D Technologies’ first platform designed specifically for Single-Cell Manufacturing, consolidating what would traditionally require multiple machines and a fragmented factory floor into a single, modular system.According to the CES Innovation Awards program, EVO unifies separate manufacturing processes—including additive manufacturing with metals, plastics, and composites, as well as milling, lasering, pick-and-place, and advanced processes such as lithography for semiconductor and microelectronic production—within one integrated platform. The system is designed to expand over time, allowing users to add capabilities as their production needs evolve.By bringing advanced manufacturing closer to businesses, warehouses, and communities, EVO aims to reduce supply chain fragility and enable faster iteration, localized production, and greater access to industrial-grade manufacturing tools.A FULL-CIRCLE MOMENT AT CESCES 2026 will take place January 6–9 in Las Vegas and remains one of the world’s most influential technology events, bringing together leaders across hardware, software, manufacturing, and emerging technologies.For Creative 3D Technologies, the recognition carries personal significance. “We’re excited to receive these awards at CES,” said Ethan Baehrend, founder and CEO of Creative 3D Technologies. “Creative 3D was first publicly shown at CES years ago, and we even found some of our core team members there. It’s both sentimental and exciting to have CES acknowledge the potential of this technology with these awards.”ADVANCING MODULAR, LOCALIZED PRODUCTIONEVO is designed to serve as a complete manufacturing cell capable of operating outside of traditional factory environments. Rather than replacing high-volume manufacturing, the platform is intended to complement centralized production by enabling localized, on-demand manufacturing where speed, flexibility, or resilience is required.The CES recognition follows a period of continued momentum for Creative 3D Technologies, including expanded manufacturing operations in Texas and growing engagement across supply chain, industrial, and advanced manufacturing sectors.ABOUT CREATIVE 3D TECHNOLOGIESCreative 3D Technologies (C3DT) is an advanced manufacturing company developing modular, all-in-one production systems designed to bring industrial-grade manufacturing closer to where it’s needed.Headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas, C3DT pioneered what it calls Single-Cell Manufacturing—an approach that consolidates the capabilities of a traditional factory line into a single, modular unit. The company’s platform integrates additive manufacturing, machining, electronics assembly, and other core production processes into a reconfigurable system that can be deployed outside of centralized factory environments.Founded by manufacturing technologist Ethan Baehrend, Creative 3D Technologies builds practical manufacturing infrastructure for a hybrid future—one where centralized factories are complemented by distributed, software-defined production systems that can operate independently when traditional supply chains fall short.ABOUT CESCES(Consumer Electronics Show) is the world’s most influential technology event, produced annually by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Serving as a global platform for innovation, CES brings together industry leaders, startups, and policymakers to showcase breakthrough technologies and emerging trends shaping the future.The Consumer Electronics Show features thousands of exhibitors across hardware, software, manufacturing, mobility, supply chain, and industrial technology, and is widely recognized as a launchpad for next-generation products and platforms. The CES Innovation Awards program honors outstanding design and engineering across consumer and industrial technology categories, recognizing products that demonstrate meaningful impact, innovation, and real-world application.CES 2026 takes place January 6–9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.