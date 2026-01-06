360 Direct Access Launches Sign Language Chatbot Capability at CES 2026, Powered by DeepSign AI

AI-powered sign language chatbot embedded in the 360 Direct Access Direct Video Calling platform, demonstrating real-time American Sign Language recognition using DeepSign AI technology at CES 2026.

First DVC company in the world to introduce a new platform feature brings sign language AI into large-scale, real-world customer service

By integrating sign language AI as a native part of our platform, we’re expanding service responsiveness while ensuring human interpretation is reserved for where it delivers the greatest impact.” — Craig Radford, CEO and Co-Founder of 360 Direct Access

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning today at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, 360 Direct Access will unveil a new sign language chatbot capability as part of its Direct Video Calling (DVC) customer service platform. The feature integrates AI-based Sign Language Recognition (SLR) technology provided by DeepSign AI.

For the first time at CES, Deaf users can interact with AI-powered customer service agents embedded on an operational platform. This represents a major validation step for the sign language AI field. For decades, sign language translation technologies have been featured in academic papers, experimental systems, and one-off showcases. But until now, it has been mostly disconnected from the mainstream market.

As one of more than 4,500 exhibitors at CES, 360 Direct Access aims to show that SLR is ready to move beyond isolated prototypes into real-world adoption at scale. It represents a first-time deployment of sign language AI embedded as a native capability in an operational platform.

“Our focus has always been on delivering practical, high-quality access for the Deaf community,” said Craig Radford, CEO and Co-Founder of 360 Direct Access. “This new capability enhances, rather than replaces, the solutions our clients already rely on. By integrating sign language AI as a native part of our platform, we’re expanding service responsiveness while ensuring human interpretation is reserved for where it delivers the greatest impact.”

The SLR chatbot feature offers a way to streamline DVC services by reducing wait times and extending service availability beyond customer service agent schedules. The chatbots can handle routine inquiries, while more complex interactions are routed to human agents as needed.

360 Direct Access will also accept the CES 2026 Eureka Accessibility Top 5 Innovations Award from the Consumer Technology Association Foundation on January 7.

DeepSign AI provides the underlying Sign Language Recognition technology that powers the feature. The company’s focus on real-time performance, scalability, and linguistic diversity enables sign language interaction to function within live customer service environments.

“For years, sign language AI has rarely moved past the research or prototype stage,” said Aimee Chou, Co-CEO of DeepSign AI. “This launch at CES is an exciting shift from future possibility to current real-world reality. It also offers much-needed validation for supporting one of the least-represented languages in AI: sign language.”

CES attendees can experience the new capability at Booth 61244, Venetian Expo, Hall G, Eureka Park, during show hours from January 6–9, 2026. ASL and voice interpretation is available at the booth for full accessibility for all attendees.

About 360 Direct Access

360 Direct Access is a disability-, minority-, and women-owned business specializing in turnkey sign language contact center solutions. The company partners with global organizations to remove communication barriers for Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, delivering customizable, accessible, and value-driven technology and services across industries. Media contact: marketing@360directaccess.com

360 Direct Access on LinkedIn

About DeepSign AI

DeepSign AI is a deaf-led company operating in the United States and Europe, founded in 2024. The company develops sign-to-text and sign language recognition technologies with a focus on real-time performance in real-world conditions, addressing challenges such as latency, scalability, and regional language variation. Media contact: media@deepsign.ai

