Stop Online Harm Releases AI Deepfake Recommendations

Stop Online Harm proposes action on AI deepfake images

We are providing recommendations for a safer online world for everyone” — Saijai Liangpunsakul

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stop Online Harm initiative has released recommendations for technology companies and regulators on countering nonconsensual intimate AI deepfake images.“Nonconsensual AI deepfake images cause real harm and most of those who are suffer are women and girls,” said Stop Online Harm founder Saijai Liangpunsakul. "We are providing recommendations for a safer online world for everyone."Stop Online Harm recommendations include that all technology platforms prevent the creation, alteration, or publication of intimate images of real people without the explicit and confirmed permission of the subjects.They recommend the real-time blocking of prompts that can be used to generate this content, and that technology companies put in place quick and easy reporting procedures for complaints and takedowns.Stop Online Harm recommendations are for authorities to enact and enforce laws prohibiting the creation and publication of nonconsensual intimate deepfake content, and to ensure that all technology companies are held accountable if they fail to prevent this.Stop Online Harm is a comprehensive initiative designed to combat technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), focusing on offering crucial support to the LGBTQI+ community, vulnerable groups, women politicians, journalists, human rights defenders, and civil society leaders.Its work focuses on three areas: Empowering those at risk; Exposing the realities of online harm through documentation and research; Engaging governments, regulators, and tech platforms to minimize online harm.Stop Online Harm operates an Online Ambulance service to provide support to those who come under attack. Its Hummingbird Workshops give guidance to build resilience and awareness in the face of online threats.

