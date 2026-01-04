Ash Born Interactive Launches Narrative-Driven JRPG A Demon Hunter’s Guide to Passing Finals

Family-Run Indie Studio Blends Story, Strategy, and Intentional Design in Upcoming Debut Title

LAYTON, UT, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ash Born Interactive (ABI), a family-run indie game studio founded by Joel and Christine Heath, has announced its debut title, A Demon Hunter’s Guide to Passing Finals, a story-driven JRPG that tightly integrates narrative, character growth, and gameplay systems to create a meaningful, cohesive experience.Built in RPG Maker MZ, A Demon Hunter’s Guide to Passing Finals follows a student demon hunter navigating academy life, supernatural threats, and personal destiny. Unlike traditional RPGs that rely on grind or disconnected mechanics, the game is designed around intentional progression, where combat, crafting, and strategy reinforce emotional stakes and story outcomes rather than padding playtime.The game features:A deep elemental system tied directly to narrative choicesA strategic card-based battle minigameCrafting and progression systems built around effort and consequenceAnime-inspired storytelling and expansive worldbuildingAsh Born Interactive was formed to formalize years of independent creative work into a sustainable studio. Development of A Demon Hunter’s Guide to Passing Finals began as a passion project and evolved into a full-scale debut title as its systems and story matured.Founder Joel Heath is a disabled creator who faced long-term barriers to traditional employment and creative opportunities. Rather than framing the studio around limitation, Ash Born Interactive emphasizes perseverance, intentional design, and sustainability. Christine Heath plays a central role in testing, balancing, and accessibility feedback, ensuring the game remains thoughtful, cohesive, and approachable.“A lot of games ask players to choose between strong narrative or deep systems,” said Heath. “Our goal was to design everything together, from mechanics to story, so nothing feels disconnected or wasted.”Looking ahead, the studio’s long-term vision includes additional narrative-driven titles and the creation of the Dream Pathway Project, a future nonprofit initiative aimed at supporting people whose disabilities, trauma, or life circumstances make traditional employment inaccessible.A Demon Hunter’s Guide to Passing Finals is designed for fans of JRPGs, anime-inspired storytelling, and narrative-driven games who value depth, intention, and emotional payoff over fast-paced or purely competitive experiences.For more information, demo access, or interview requests, visit:Website URLsTwitter: @ashbornLLCAbout Ash Born InteractiveAsh Born Interactive (ABI) is a small, family-run indie game studio based in Utah, USA. Founded by Joel and Christine Heath, the studio focuses on story-driven games that prioritize intentional design, accessibility-minded systems, and long-term sustainability. ABI’s work emphasizes cohesion between narrative and mechanics while challenging assumptions about who gets to create and how success is defined in the games industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.