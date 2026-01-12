Builder Pipeline Unveils New Construction Platform, Simplifying How Installers Manage Project Quotes, Orders & Payments

New Construction Platform, Builder Pipeline Launches Simplifying How Installers Manage Project Quotes, Orders & Payments

Built by industry insiders, the new platform centralizes quoting, ordering, communication, and payment workflows for construction projects.

Having one platform to estimate, price, and place orders has made bidding exterior projects much faster and more efficient—without multiple pricing calls.” — Davide Kelly, President, DK Metals

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Builder Pipeline today announces the official launch of its next-generation construction marketplace, a platform purpose-built to modernize the way installers and suppliers connect, collaborate, and conduct business. Designed by building-industry veterans, the platform consolidates the entire quoting and ordering lifecycle—long plagued by email threads, spreadsheets, and fragmented systems—into one streamlined, connected environment.For decades, construction professionals have struggled with workflows that rely heavily on manual communication, repeated data entry, and disconnected systems. Builder Pipeline solves these problems by allowing installers and suppliers to manage every step of the process—from quoting and price comparison to purchase orders, revisions, and project communication—in a single, intuitive platform.“At its core, Builder Pipeline is about eliminating friction,” said Matt Martino , CEO & Co-Founder of Builder Pipeline. “Installers and suppliers work incredibly hard, but they’re forced to operate across tools that weren’t designed for them. We built Builder Pipeline to give the industry the workflow it has always needed: one unified system where every quote, every order, and every payment moves cleanly from one step to the next.”A Platform Built for the Daily Realities of ConstructionInstead of retrofitting generic project-management tools into the construction world, Builder Pipeline reflects the nuances and pace of the building-products industry. Key capabilities include:- Centralized Quote Requests – receive and compare multiple supplier quotes in a single view- Connected Ordering & Fulfillment – turn accepted quotes into purchase orders instantly- Project-Based Organization – store plans, revisions, communication, and documents per job- Real-Time Collaboration – all participants interact within the same structured workflow- Transparent Tracking & Status Updates – no more digging through inboxes for details- Marketplace Architecture – one connected space for installers and suppliersThese features combine to create a digital foundation that accelerates project timelines, reduces miscommunication, and increases accuracy—benefits that translate directly into lower costs and stronger supplier relationships. For installers bidding complex exterior projects, this consolidation has an immediate, tangible impact.“Having the Builder Pipeline platform for doing estimates and placing orders has been a huge win for our business,” said Davide Kelly, President of DK Metals. “We specialize in exterior facades, and not having to make several calls for pricing—being able to do it all from one site—makes bidding projects much faster and more efficient. I’m glad someone finally built a program that brings all of our exterior needs into one location. Even better, we can convert those estimates into purchase ordersBuilt by Industry Professionals Who Understand the WorkBuilder Pipeline was founded by cousins Matt Martino and Peggy Dowell, both seasoned building-products professionals who have spent their careers supporting installers, suppliers, and distributors. Their shared industry background shaped every feature of the platform.“Builder Pipeline wasn’t built in a vacuum,” Martino added. “It was shaped by decades of firsthand experience—standing in showrooms, processing quotes, answering contractor calls, and troubleshooting real-world issues on job sites. We built the platform we wished we had earlier in our careers.”Modernizing a Historically Manual IndustryThe launch arrives at a time when the building-products industry is rapidly adopting digital solutions to increase operational efficiency, support distributed workforces, and reduce bottlenecks that impact project delivery. Builder Pipeline fills a critical gap by offering a workflow system designed specifically for how installers and suppliers interact.Early users have highlighted significant improvements in speed, organization, and clarity across projects, with many noting that the platform reduces administrative load and eliminates costly back-and-forth.AvailabilityBuilder Pipeline is now onboarding installers and suppliers nationwide as it enters its commercial rollout phase. Early adopters will gain access to training resources, onboarding support, and evolving feature updates shaped in collaboration with the user community.To learn more or to join the platform, visit https://builderpipeline.com About Builder PipelineBuilder Pipeline is a connected construction marketplace that simplifies how installers and suppliers quote, order, and manage building-products projects. Founded by industry cousins Matt Martino and Peggy Dowell, Builder Pipeline was developed specifically around the daily needs of building-materials professionals. The platform replaces fragmented email chains and manual workflows with a streamlined, transparent system designed to provide speed, clarity, and accountability at every stage of a project. Builder Pipeline is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at https://builderpipeline.com

Builder Pipeline: Bid Faster. Build Smarter

