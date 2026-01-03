Lendmire recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace by Scotsman Guide

Mortgage brokerage licensed in 16 states recognized for its people-first Culture of Admiration and commitment to integrity and leadership.

Legacy is built by admiring the people who make it possible.” — Brandon A. Miller, Founder & CEO, Lendmire

BOONE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lendmire , LLC, a national mortgage brokerage licensed in 16 states, has been recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace by Scotsman Guide , a leading publication in the mortgage industry. The distinction highlights Lendmire’s commitment to building a people-first organization rooted in integrity, leadership, and long-term sustainability.Founded by mortgage industry veteran Brandon A. Miller, Lendmire was built with a clear mission: to grow without sacrificing culture. That philosophy became the foundation of what the company calls its Culture of Admiration —an internal standard focused on respect, support, accountability, and genuine appreciation for the people behind the work.“This recognition reinforces something we’ve believed from day one,” said Brandon A. Miller, Founder and CEO of Lendmire. “When you prioritize people, operate with integrity, and create real structure and support, strong performance follows. That approach is a major reason we’ve continued to grow rapidly—even in a challenging rate environment.”The Scotsman Guide Top Workplace designation reflects feedback from team members and evaluates factors such as leadership, communication, support systems, and overall workplace satisfaction. For Lendmire, the recognition is less about the award itself and more about the people who make the company what it is.“Our loan officers show up every day to guide clients through major life decisions,” Miller added. “Our operations and support teams handle the hard work behind the scenes that allows everything to run smoothly. This recognition belongs to them.”Lendmire works with leading wholesale lenders nationwide and offers a broad range of mortgage solutions, including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, non-QM, DSCR, bank statement loans, HELOCs, and more. As the company continues to expand nationally, leadership remains focused on scaling responsibly while preserving the culture that defines the organization.“This is not about chasing growth for growth’s sake,” said Miller. “Legacy is built by admiring the people who make it possible. That’s who we are, and that’s how we plan to keep building.”For more information about Lendmire and its Culture of Admiration, visit https://www.lendmire.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.