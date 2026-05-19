New Haven Barracks / Possession of stolen property
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5002091
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jon
Prack
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/18/2026 1030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vaughn Court, Monkton, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of stolen property
ACCUSED: Dean Heffernan
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/18/2026 at approximately 0840 hours, troopers from the
New Haven Barracks were notified by Richmond Police Department of a stolen
truck that was possibly on a property in Monkton near Vaughn's Mobile Home
Park. Troopers ultimately located and recovered the stolen vehicle and while
conducting an investigation Troopers discovered that Dean Heffernan (42) was in
possession of a separate stolen vehicle located at Vaughn Court in Monkton.
Heffernan was subsequently taken into custody for possession of stolen property
and transported to New Haven State Police Barracks. Heffernan was later
released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal
Division on 07/06/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Sergeant Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police – New
Haven
2490 Ethan Allen HWY
New Haven, VT 05472
(802) 388 4919
(802) 453 7918 (fax)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.