New Haven Barracks / Possession of stolen property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5002091

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jon Prack

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2026 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vaughn Court, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of stolen property

ACCUSED: Dean Heffernan

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/18/2026 at approximately 0840 hours, troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified by Richmond Police Department of a stolen truck that was possibly on a property in Monkton near Vaughn's Mobile Home Park. Troopers ultimately located and recovered the stolen vehicle and while conducting an investigation Troopers discovered that Dean Heffernan (42) was in possession of a separate stolen vehicle located at Vaughn Court in Monkton. Heffernan was subsequently taken into custody for possession of stolen property and transported to New Haven State Police Barracks. Heffernan was later released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/06/2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen HWY

New Haven, VT 05472

(802) 388 4919

(802) 453 7918 (fax)