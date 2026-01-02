Simple Review of the Financial Markets for 2025 and Their Outlooks for 2026

Precious Metals Sales Are Booming. What's The Outlook for Them and the Indexes?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Bullion President Nevtan Akcora is not surprisingly reporting that physical precious metal sales are booming, but he’s also quick to point out that media talking heads and even industry pundits seem to be overly, and at times exclusively, focused on the New Year’s continuing Gold Rush. There is no doubtthat gold will continue to be utilized, at an even greater pace, as a safe haven, especially if growth in the stock market and economy continue to slow down or reverse. Warren Buffett’s recent warning that the stock market is dangerously overvalued seems to be slowly registering with investors.The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 13% in 2025 and the NASDAQ Composite achieved a 20% gain. Meanwhile, driven by strong investor and industrial demand, amid elevated policy uncertainty and intensifying geopolitical tensions, gold gained 65% and silver gained 144%. If Buffett is right, and the stock market is due for a recalibration, demand for physical precious metals will continue at a feverish pace. While it’s true that silver made historic gains in 2025, it’s also true that industrial demand for silver is exploding and supply still hasn’t caught up. It’s critical for investors to realize the leverage that silver historically delivers in early bull phases, which makes it one of the most asymmetric profit setups in the financial markets today.In March of 2020, it took 125 ounces of silver to equal the value of an ounce of gold. Today, it only takes 60 ounces of silver to equal the value of an ounce of gold. That’s an impressive gain for silver, but there seem to be still room for gain when you consider that the gold-to-silver ratio of those two metals found on Earth is 16:1.

