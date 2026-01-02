How Frontier Kitchen Helps Pittsburgh Entrepreneurs Keep Their New Year’s Resolutions

The founder of Wild Onyinz PGH Catering , representing a Pittsburgh-based culinary brand rooted in creativity and culture. The founders of Two Gunz BBQ Food Truck, barbecue business bringing handcrafted, slow-smoked flavors to the Pittsburgh community.

From Startup Dreams to Sustainable Businesses

Frontier Kitchen gave us the ability to experiment with our business Ideas without an outrageous expenditure of resources. said Justin Lee, founder of Wild Onyinz PGH Catering” — Justin Lee, founder of Wild Onyinz PGH Catering

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every January, thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs commit to a familiar resolution: this is the year I finally start my business. Yet for many, the challenge isn’t motivation—it’s access. High startup costs, limited infrastructure, and uncertainty around compliance often stop great ideas before they ever reach the market.Frontier Kitchen, a shared commercial kitchen and food business incubator expanding into the Pittsburgh market, was built to remove those barriers and help food entrepreneurs turn New Year’s intentions into lasting businesses.By providing licensed commercial kitchen space, education, and operational support, Frontier Kitchen allows founders to launch without the overwhelming financial risk traditionally associated with food startups. Entrepreneurs can test concepts, build traction, and scale at a pace that aligns with their resources—rather than committing to long-term leases or costly build-outs before making their first sale. "The elements that put our choice of Frontier over the top rested with the ease of use, friendly staff, networking opportunities, as well as being a rather centralized location that would allow us to deploy almost anywhere else in the city of Pittsburgh with relative ease and convenience." said Vincent LaPeccerella and Stephen Ness, founders of Two Gunz BBQ Food Truck.“Most people don’t fail at starting a business because they lack passion or work ethic,” said Brenda Cromer, founder and CEO of Frontier Kitchen. “They fail because the barriers are too high. Frontier Kitchen exists to lower those barriers so entrepreneurs can move from planning to action—and stay in business well beyond January.”For many Pittsburghers, starting a food business has historically required tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in upfront investment. Frontier Kitchen’s shared-use model shifts that reality, making entrepreneurship more accessible to first-time founders, career switchers, and underrepresented business owners. "Frontier Kitchen gave us the ability to experiment with our business Ideas without an outrageous expenditure of resources. In this business, some of us have accepted that we will have to work harder and smarter than most people to attain our dreams. Knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel keeps people like me moving forward. Frontier Kitchen is just one of the tools we used to bridge improbable to unstoppable." said Justin Lee, founder of Wild Onyinz PGH Catering.“Starting a business shouldn’t require risking your financial future,” Cromer said. “Our model lets people start small, validate their ideas, and grow responsibly. That’s how resolutions turn into real businesses.”Beyond individual founders, Frontier Kitchen’s expansion into Pittsburgh supports broader economic development by strengthening the local food ecosystem. Each new business contributes to job creation, local sourcing, and neighborhood vitality—keeping economic impact within the region.“Pittsburgh has always been a city of builders and innovators,” Cromer added. “We see enormous potential here for food entrepreneurs who are ready to take the first step but need the right infrastructure to succeed". "Not everything works out the way you plan and as a business owner we have learned to overcome all obstacles between us and our dreams." said Lee.As Frontier Kitchen begins serving Pittsburgh-based entrepreneurs, the organization aims to help dozens of new food businesses launch and scale—proving that with the right systems in place, starting a business can be more than a January promise.About Frontier KitchenFrontier Kitchen is a food and beverage business incubator located in Sharpsburg, PA. Through shared commercial kitchen access, expert guidance, and individualized business support, Frontier Kitchen helps food entrepreneurs launch, grow, and scale successful food companies.Media Contact:Jennifer TroschPittsburgh Member Success Director, Frontier Kitchenjen@frontierkitchen.org

