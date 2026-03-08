Data Shows Restaurant Failure Rates Remain High — Pittsburgh Closures Highlight Why Selling Food Is So Hard
A handcrafted cheesecake from Something Sweet Pasteleria. Small-batch dessert makers like Something Sweet Pasteleria are part of the growing community of food entrepreneurs using shared commercial kitchens to bring specialty products to market in Pittsburgh
Recent Pittsburgh closures illustrate that reality. Grant Bar & Restaurant in Millvale, which served the community for more than 90 years, and Joseph Tambellini Restaurant in Highland Park, a beloved Italian dining institution, both recently closed their doors after decades in operation.
For industry leaders, these losses highlight a simple but difficult truth: selling food is incredibly hard.
Rising ingredient prices, labor shortages, regulatory requirements, and the high cost of opening a restaurant are forcing many aspiring food entrepreneurs to rethink how they launch food businesses.
One emerging solution gaining traction in Pittsburgh is the shared commercial kitchen model, which allows entrepreneurs to start and grow food ventures without the massive financial risk of opening a traditional restaurant.
"As someone who was fairly new to the food & beverage industry, Frontier Kitchen was incredibly helpful with the overall process of getting started—with checklists, web links, and timelines," said Kaylee Wynkoop, owner of Bitty & Beau’s coffee truck. "They also gave us the confidence to move forward with our dream and mission."
Facilities like Frontier Kitchen and Community Kitchen Pittsburgh provide licensed commercial kitchen space, professional equipment, and collaborative environments designed to support emerging food businesses.
“People often assume that if you can cook great food, you can open a restaurant,” said Jen Trosch, Marketing Director of Frontier Kitchen. “But the reality is that selling food is one of the hardest businesses to run”. Shared kitchens give entrepreneurs a way to start small, test ideas, and build sustainable businesses before committing to a full restaurant.”
Five key reasons selling food is so difficult today:
1. Opening a Restaurant Is Expensive
Launching a traditional restaurant can require hundreds of thousands of dollars in build-out costs, equipment, permits, and staffing before the first customer is served. Shared kitchens dramatically reduce startup costs by allowing entrepreneurs to rent licensed kitchen space by the hour or shift.
2. Rising Food and Operating Costs
Inflation and supply chain pressures have significantly increased the cost of ingredients, utilities, and labor. These financial challenges have forced many restaurants to raise prices, reduce hours, or close entirely.
3. Complex Health and Licensing Regulations
Food businesses must comply with strict health department regulations and inspections. Shared kitchens operate as licensed facilities, allowing entrepreneurs to produce food legally without building their own commercial kitchen.
4. Access to Professional Equipment
Commercial ovens, mixers, refrigeration systems, and packaging equipment can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Shared kitchens provide access to professional-grade tools without requiring entrepreneurs to purchase them.
5. The Demands of Restaurant Ownership
Running a restaurant often means long hours, high stress, and significant financial risk. Shared kitchens offer a more flexible path for entrepreneurs launching catering businesses, food trucks, packaged food brands, and meal prep companies.
A New Path for Pittsburgh’s Food Entrepreneurs
As Pittsburgh’s food industry continues to evolve, shared kitchen facilities are becoming an important part of the region’s entrepreneurial infrastructure.
"Opportunities like shared commercial kitchens make it much easier to take that next step by giving small food businesses the space and resources they need to grow, ”said Sarah Reynoso, owner of Something Sweet Pasteleria.
Organizations like Frontier Kitchen and Community Kitchen Pittsburgh are helping aspiring chefs, caterers, and food innovators launch businesses while reducing the risks that have historically made the restaurant industry so challenging.
For many food entrepreneurs, the shared kitchen model offers a practical pathway to bring new food ideas to market while strengthening Pittsburgh’s local food economy.
About Frontier Kitchen
Frontier Kitchen provides licensed commercial kitchen space, business education, and community resources that help food entrepreneurs launch and grow successful food businesses.
About Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh is a nonprofit organization focused on workforce development and food entrepreneurship, offering job training programs and kitchen access that help individuals build careers and launch food businesses.
