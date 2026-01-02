Tim Sechler Featured Speaker at Elder Law Bootcamp in Warrendale

Twice-yearly program brought together cross-industry professionals to strengthen elder care collaboration

With the Elder Law Bootcamp, our goal is to give them straightforward information they can use the next day at work and to connect them with a team they can call when legal questions come up.” — Tim Sechler, Esq., CELA

WARRANDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Sechler, Esq., CELA , served as the featured speaker at The Elder Law Bootcamp, held Nov. 19, 2025, at Sechler Law Firm, LLC in Warrendale.The bootcamp brought together 67 attendees, including nurses, nursing home administrators, social workers, counselors, financial advisors, life insurance agents, and other professionals who support older adults and their families.Through focused sessions, Sechler covered asset protection, Medicaid and long-term care planning, and common estate planning pitfalls that affect patients and clients. The program aimed to give attendees practical tools to identify legal issues early, coordinate care more effectively, and connect families with appropriate elder law resources.“Professionals on the front lines of elder care see the stress families are under, but they are not always given clear guidance on the legal side,” Sechler said. “With the Elder Law Bootcamp, our goal is to give them straightforward information they can use the next day at work and to connect them with a team they can call when legal questions come up.”In addition to the educational sessions, the event emphasized relationship-building and cross-industry collaboration. Attendees met peers from multiple disciplines, discussed real-world case scenarios and explored ways to align medical, social and financial guidance with sound legal planning.The group was impressed by the event’s narrow focus on key information, with one attendee leaving feedback that Tim's special ability is making complicated topics easy to understand. Another repeat attendee noted, “I came last year, but this is such great information that I plan to come yearly."The firm hosts The Elder Law Bootcamp twice a year and plans to continue offering the program as demand for elder law planning and long-term care guidance grows in Western Pennsylvania. Since 2023, it has presented the bootcamp regularly as a free half-day program with continuing education credits for social workers, nursing home administrators, nurses, financial professionals and life insurance agents.Firm owner Tim Sechler, Esq., CELA, is based in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. His practice focuses on estate planning, elder law planning, post-death administration, probate and related matters for families in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He is licensed to practice law in both states and became a Certified Elder Law Attorney through the National Elder Law Foundation in 2017.For more information about The Elder Law Bootcamp or Sechler Law Firm, visit sechlerlawfirm.com ###About Sechler Law Firm, LLCSechler Law Firm, LLC is an estate planning and elder law firm headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, with offices serving families across Western Pennsylvania. The firm helps clients plan for life changes and long-term care needs through education-focused estate planning, elder law planning, post-death administration, probate, special needs planning, trusts, and related services. Led by Certified Elder Law Attorney Tim Sechler, the firm assists clients with asset protection and legacy planning issues in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.Sechler Law Firm, LLC500 Commonwealth DriveWarrendale, PA 15086

