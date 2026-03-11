ANZZI Reports Wet Rooms Reach 1-in-6 Bathrooms—How Bathroom Glass Shower Doors Are Redefining Modern Layouts

ANZZI shares 2026 insights showing wet rooms now appear in 1 in 6 renovated bathrooms, highlighting how bathroom glass shower doors help define space.

As more homeowners adopt wet room layouts, shower glass becomes part of the floor plan. Door style, operation, and clarity all help balance open design with everyday use.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANZZI , a direct-to-consumer manufacturer of luxury bathroom and kitchen fixtures and home improvement products, today released a 2026 trend perspective on the rapid rise of wet rooms—and the role that bathroom glass shower doors are playing in how homeowners and pros design, zone, and future-proof modern bathrooms. The announcement is anchored by new homeowner research showing that wet rooms are no longer a niche feature: they now appear in 1 in 6 renovated bathrooms (16%)—an increase of 3 percentage points year over year—according to the 2025 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study (survey of 1,737 U.S. homeowners on Houzz).To explore ANZZI’s collection of bathroom glass shower doors and enclosure options—including framed and frameless styles with sliding, pivot, and hinged configurations—visit https://anzzi.com/collections/anzzi-shower-doors In practical terms, the shift changes how bathrooms are planned. Wet rooms consolidate the shower area into a water-managed zone, often pairing a barrier-free or low-threshold entry with more intentional drainage, wall finishes, and ventilation strategies. But as wet rooms become more common, homeowners are also placing higher expectations on the glass: doors and enclosures have to feel airy (so the space looks bigger), durable (so they hold up to everyday use), and easier to live with (so ongoing cleaning and upkeep stays manageable after the remodel is complete).Why wet rooms are rising—and why the glass matters more than everHouzz’s 2025 findings show wet rooms are being chosen for reasons that go beyond aesthetics. Among homeowners who created a wet room, 50% said it was to make better use of space, while others cited aesthetic appeal (29%) or increased accessibility (26%). At the same time, accessibility planning is becoming a mainstream lens for remodeling: Houzz reports that 68% of homeowners consider special needs in their bathroom projects, and many are planning for the future needs of aging household members. The design implication is clear: wet rooms aren’t just about a “wow” moment—they’re a layout strategy that supports mobility, comfort, and long-term usability.This is where bathroom glass shower doors become a critical design decision. In a wet-room layout, glass is often used to define the “wet zone” without visually shrinking the room—helping tile, stone, and lighting remain on display while containing splash and moisture. The right door style can also support safer movement patterns: for example, a sliding configuration can reduce swing-space conflicts, while a properly planned hinged or pivot door can improve clearances depending on the footprint and fixture placement.2026 “glass-door design shift”: what’s changing in real bathroomsANZZI’s 2026 trend perspective highlights five changes influencing how homeowners select shower doors and enclosures—especially in wet-room and larger-shower layouts:1. Open layouts, defined zones: Wet rooms and walk-in showers often rely on glass to keep sightlines open while establishing a boundary for water management. This can make a compact bathroom feel less segmented and keep lighting and finishes visually connected.2. Frameless and minimalist hardware cues: In reporting on NKBA’s 2026 Bath Trends research, surveyed professionals forecast a continued preference for walk-in showers and clean glazing, with 74% believing frameless shower glass will be the preferred style of the future and 78% forecasting walk-in will be the preferred shower style. The visual “quiet” of frameless or minimal-framing styles is often used to emphasize tilework, stone slabs, and patterned walls.3. Privacy that still feels bright: Consumer design publications entering 2026 are spotlighting textured options such as fluted or reeded glass—an approach that softens views while still letting light travel through the space. For many homes, it’s a middle ground between fully clear glass and a darker, more enclosed look.4. Cleaning and durability as “must-haves”: Homeowners are increasingly weighing easy-clean glass treatments and robust hardware finishes as everyday performance requirements. In other words, the shower door isn’t just a style decision—it’s a maintenance decision that repeats every day.5. Planning for the next decade: With many homeowners remodeling to prepare for future needs, door operation, opening width, and the ability to pair with seating or curbless entries are being evaluated earlier in the design process.About ANZZIANZZI is a direct-to-consumer manufacturer specializing in luxury bathroom and kitchen fixtures, hardware, and home improvement products. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes shower doors and enclosures, shower systems, freestanding bathtubs, faucets, sinks, smart toilets, vanities, mirrors, and accessories—designed to blend contemporary aesthetics with functional durability. ANZZI’s manufacturer-direct model is designed to deliver luxury-level design at accessible price points while supporting homeowners, renovators, contractors, and design professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.