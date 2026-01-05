Zapper Edge Launches Enterprise-Grade Zero Trust MFT Platform on Azure Marketplace.

How the Zapper Edge Managed File Transfer Platform Works What Are The Must Haves in a Modern MFT Solution Industries we support

Zapper Edge brings zero-trust, compliant managed file transfer platform to Azure Marketplace for enterprises with regulated, file-driven operations.

Enterprise file movement is a critical control layer. Zapper Edge brings security, compliance, and governance directly into file operations, aligned with how enterprises operate in the cloud today.” — Kirti S

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zapper Edge today announced the availability of its enterprise Managed File Transfer (MFT) platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling organizations to deploy secure, compliant, and scalable file transfer infrastructure directly within their Azure environments.

As enterprises modernize their data ecosystems, file movement remains a critical foundation for business operations. From regulated data exchanges and partner integrations to downstream system dependencies, enterprise workflows rely heavily on reliable, governed file transfers. Zapper Edge addresses this requirement with a cloud-native MFT platform designed specifically for production-grade and regulated workloads.

Zapper Edge functions as the governance and execution layer for enterprise file movement. The platform enforces zero-trust security principles, policy-based access controls, end-to-end encryption, and comprehensive auditability by default. By embedding these controls directly into file transfer operations, organizations can reduce operational risk while meeting regulatory requirements across various industries, including healthcare, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

With availability on Azure Marketplace, customers can now discover, procure, and deploy Zapper Edge using existing Azure subscriptions, simplifying procurement processes and accelerating enterprise adoption. The platform integrates natively with Azure services and supports secure connectivity across cloud, on-premises, and partner environments through standard protocols and enterprise APIs.

Zapper Edge is built on six foundational pillars—performance, zero-operations management, zero-trust security, compliance, scalability, and data residency—enabling organizations to modernize legacy FTP and SFTP systems without compromising control, observability, or compliance posture.

Unlike traditional file transfer solutions that treat governance as an overlay, Zapper Edge embeds security and compliance into every file event. Access boundaries are consistently enforced, encryption is centrally managed, and audit-ready logs are maintained automatically, enabling proactive governance across file-driven workflows.

The platform also supports enterprise AI and automation initiatives by allowing organizations to bring compute and agents to data, rather than moving sensitive files across environments. This approach reduces data exposure, preserves residency guarantees, and ensures governed downstream consumption.

“Enterprise file movement has become a critical control surface for security, compliance, and continuity,” said a spokesperson from Zapper Edge. “Availability on Azure Marketplace allows customers to adopt a modern MFT platform that aligns with cloud procurement models while meeting real-world enterprise requirements.”

Zapper Edge supports high-volume transfers, multi-region deployments, and geo-replication for business continuity. Its zero-operations architecture eliminates the need to manage servers, scripts, and credentials, allowing teams to focus on business outcomes.

Zapper Edge is offering a three-month free subscription for eligible organizations.

For more information, visit www.zapperedge.com

or contact contactus@zapperedge.com

.

About Zapper Edge

Zapper Edge is an enterprise Managed File Transfer platform designed for organizations that treat file movement as regulated infrastructure. The platform embeds zero-trust security, auditability, data residency, and operational resilience directly into the file transfer layer.

