UK Firms Are Using Incentive Events to Improve Retention

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses continue to adapt to changing workforce expectations and stubborn retention challenges, a growing number are rethinking how they reward and motivate their people.

With widespread salary inflation proving unsustainable for many organisations, incentive events are emerging as a powerful alternative.

Rather than relying solely on financial rewards, employers are increasingly partnering with incentive travel companies to create experiences that recognise performance, reinforce culture, and strengthen emotional connection to the organisation.

Why Incentive Events Are More Than a Perk?

transactional rewards, they create shared memories that reinforce team bonds and organisational identity.

Working with specialist incentive travel companies like SEVEN allows organisations to design programmes that are not only memorable but also aligned with business objectives. Incentive events sit at the intersection of recognition and performance. Unlike Key benefits of incentive events include: Emotional impact: Experiences resonate more deeply than cash rewards, creating lasting positive associations with the employer.

Cultural reinforcement: Shared experiences bring company values to life in a tangible way.

Motivation through aspiration: Well-positioned incentive programmes encourage sustained performance, not just short-term gains.

Retention without recurring cost: Unlike salary increases, incentive events deliver high perceived value without permanently increasing payroll.

How SEVEN Delivers Retention-Focused Incentive Events

SEVEN designs and delivers incentive events that combine creative concept development, meticulous planning, and seamless execution. SEVEN helps organisations use incentive travel as a strategic tool for engagement and retention.

With experience across sectors including automotive, manufacturing, and sales-driven organisations, SEVEN works closely with clients to make sure each programme reflects brand values and business goals.

Case Study 1: A Breathtaking Norwegian Adventure

One of our clients runs an annual sales incentive competition designed to reward the top-performing European region with a truly exceptional experience.

The incentive has become a highly anticipated fixture within the organisation, supported by a live leaderboard tracking performance throughout the year.

SEVEN selected Norway as the destination, a country offering dramatic landscapes and a sense of discovery that aligned perfectly with the programme’s ambition.

Over four days, participants travelled between Bergen, Flåm, and Voss, enjoying an itinerary that blended culture, history, and adrenaline.

Highlights included a surprise helicopter transfer over fjords and snow-capped mountains, a hike on the Folgefonna Glacier, a journey on the iconic Flåmsbana railway, a RIB boat fjord safari culminating in a Viking-themed feast, and a final white-water rafting experience in Voss.

Participants described the trip as “truly incredible”, praising its balance of adventure and cultural immersion.

Case Study 2: Power Up Porto

In another example, SEVEN partnered with a client seeking to reward valued members while supporting business objectives tied to a key manufacturing facility in Porto.

The challenge was to deliver two incentive trips across consecutive weekends, each appealing to different demographics.

One group of individual installers, and another comprising installers attending with partners. Both experiences needed to reflect the client’s brand values while feeling distinct and relevant.

Both groups stayed at the five-star Hotel Forte de Gaia, selected for its location and service standards. The shared programme included a Rabelo boat tour, a hosted dinner, a factory visit, and a surprise lunch cruise at Costa do Sal.

On the third day, experiences diverged. Individual installers took part in high-energy activities such as paintballing and off-road buggy driving, while couples enjoyed a refined wine experience and gourmet lunch at Aveleda winery.

Each weekend concluded with a tailored gala event, providing a strong sense of closure and celebration.

The result was a pair of incentive events that balanced business priorities with personal enjoyment.

Start The Conversation

As retention challenges persist, incentive events are set to play an increasingly important role in how firms reward and motivate their people.

Working with an experienced partner like SEVEN can unlock the full potential of incentive-led engagement.

To explore how incentive events could support your retention strategy, start a conversation with SEVEN and discover what’s possible when recognition becomes an experience.

