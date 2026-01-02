Praizion Program Leadership Institute Launches Professional Program Leader (PPL)

The Professional Program Leader Certification: shaping the next generation of enterprise program and portfolio leaders for a rapidly evolving, AI-driven economy. PROFESSIONAL PROGRAM LEADER LOGO

Certification to Address the Leadership Plateau Facing Certified Project Management and Agile Professionals Worldwide

Capable professionals often hit a ceiling. They deliver well but lack enterprise context. The PPL Certification closes that gap—connecting strategy, portfolios and leadership in an AI-driven world.” — Phill Akinwale

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Program Leadership Institute, a subsidiary of Praizion , today announced the launch of its flagship Professional Program Leader (PPL) Certification, a rigorous, practitioner-led program designed to help experienced professionals move beyond execution roles into enterprise, strategic, and value-driven leadership.The inaugural cohort begins January 3, 2026, with enrollment now open.________________________________________Solving the Leadership PlateauAcross industries, thousands of highly credentialed professionals—PMPs, PgMPs, Agile coaches, Scrum Masters, and senior delivery leaders—are encountering a common challenge: career plateau.Despite certifications, degrees, and years of experience, many lack:• Clear leverage beyond project or team-level execution• A cohesive understanding of how strategy, portfolios, programs, and delivery truly connect• The executive perspective required to influence funding, prioritization, and enterprise decision-making• Practical guidance for operating in an AI-accelerated, continuously changing environmentThe Professional Program Leader Certification was built specifically to address this gap—helping professionals transition from managing work to leading systems of work.________________________________________Founded by Proven Transformation and Leadership ExpertsThe Program Leadership Institute is led by Roy Schilling and Phill Akinwale, who together bring over 70 years of combined business and leadership experience across projects, programs, portfolios, technology, and enterprise transformation.• Roy Schilling is a seasoned Agile transformation coach, known for guiding organizations through large-scale change, organizational design, Lean Portfolio Management, and value-driven delivery. His work focuses on enabling leaders and teams to operate with clarity, flow, and alignment rather than control-heavy governance.• Phill Akinwale is a senior Program Manager, OPM3-certified by the Project Management Institute (PMI), and a founding member of the John Maxwell Team, established by John C. Maxwell. His background blends deep program governance expertise with leadership development, executive communication, and organizational influence.Collectively, Roy and Phill have trained, coached, and mentored thousands of certified professionals worldwide, across industries including engineering, healthcare, defense, technology, and regulated environments.Their advisory and coaching work has supported complex initiatives within organizations such as NASA, FBI, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among others.________________________________________Beyond Certification: Thinking Like an ExecutiveThe PPL Certification is not an entry-level credential and not a methodology course. It is designed for experienced professionals ready to:• Move beyond project and team boundaries• Understand how portfolios actually operate• Influence strategy, funding, prioritization, and governance• Lead in environments shaped by AI, data, and rapid changeParticipants learn how projects, programs, portfolios, and strategy operate as an integrated system, gaining the business fluency and leadership posture expected at senior and executive levels.By the end of the program, graduates consistently report:• Stronger executive presence• Clearer strategic thinking• Greater leverage in the job market• Confidence operating at the portfolio and enterprise level________________________________________Who Should ApplyThe inaugural 2026 cohort is ideal for:• Experienced Project and Program Managers• Portfolio, PMO, VDO, and Transformation Leaders• Professionals holding PMP, PgMP, PfMP, Scrum, or Agile certifications• Leaders seeking to break through career stagnation and expand influenceFor already-certified professionals, the PPL Certification extends and amplifies existing credentials, providing context, integration, and leadership capability far beyond traditional certification pathways.________________________________________Enrollment Now OpenThe Professional Program Leader (PPL) Certification begins January 3, 2026.Learn more and apply at:________________________________________About Program Leadership InstituteThe Program Leadership Institute advances the practice of program and portfolio leadership through practical, experience-driven education. As a subsidiary of Praizion, the Institute equips leaders to navigate complexity, align strategy to execution, and lead value delivery in an AI-enabled world.

Professional Program Leader Certification Faculty

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.