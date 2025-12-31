DHSS publishes report detailing cannabis microbusiness activity

For Immediate Release:

Dec. 31, 2025

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Submit media inquiry

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – In accordance with Article XIV, Section 2 of the Missouri Constitution, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) appointed a Chief Equity Officer within the Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) to advance social and economic equity in the state’s cannabis program.

Lesley Turek assumed the role of Chief Equity Officer in June 2024 and is responsible for developing and implementing programs that inform eligible individuals about opportunities to obtain cannabis microbusiness licenses. This position plays a critical role in ensuring compliance with the equity provisions outlined in Article XIV.

As required by law, the Chief Equity Officer submits an annual report to the DHSS Director detailing activities that support compliance with applicant criteria under Article XIV, Section 2.4(12). The Chief Equity Officer Activity Report 2025 was delivered to DHSS Director Sarah Willson on Dec. 29 and subsequently delivered to the Missouri General Assembly as required.

The report highlights key initiatives, including outreach efforts, verification processes and the status of operational facilities within the microbusiness license program. DHSS will issue a minimum of 144 microbusiness licenses through three separate lotteries conducted by the Missouri Lottery. The application period for the third round will open once revised rules take effect.

For the full report or additional details on microbusiness licensing and application requirements, visit Cannabis.Mo.Gov.