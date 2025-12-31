Award-Winning Novel Gets ADHD-Accessible Hardcover Edition

New ADHD Novel Features Specialized Formatting and Design to Support ADHD Readers

To be truly ADHD-friendly, we knew we needed to make the book itself as accessible as the representation inside it.” — Elias Axel

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Delightful Life Press announces the February 2026 release of Promising Young Man by Elias Axel in a new hardcover edition specifically designed for readers with ADHD.The accessibility-focused edition represents what the publisher calls "ADHD 360"— from creators to story to characters to design, the book is by, for, and about people with ADHD."To be truly ADHD-friendly, we knew we needed to make the book itself as accessible as the representation inside it," said Axel. "This isn't just a story about ADHD—it's designed for ADHD brains."Design Features for ADHD Readers:While people with ADHD may process information and text in unique ways, the hardcover edition incorporates research-backed design principles to help reduce reading fatigue and potentially improve comprehension:• ADHD-friendly typeface optimized for readability• Increased line and paragraph spacing to reduce visual overwhelm• Matte finish pages to reduce glare and white paper for high contrastA Story Written for ADHD Readers:Beyond formatting, the novel's writing style supports ADHD reading patterns with shorter sentences, concise paragraphs, snappy dialogue, and brief setting descriptions that maintain momentum without sacrificing literary quality."The book's formatting and design may make the book easier for people with ADHD to read, but none of that matters unless they also find the story meaningful and empathize with the characters," Axel clarified. "Being interesting is the most important feature of any book."Promising Young Man follows 18-year-old Oscar, who has ADHD, on an unexpected cross-country road trip with his free-wheeling, late-70s Grammy after a scrape with the law threatens to derail his future. The darkly witty coming-of-age story has been praised by educators, parents, and readers for its poignant message, dark wit, and authentic ADHD representation."A quiet masterpiece," wrote Samuel Durr, Learning Specialist at William C. Goudy Technology Academy. "Axel resists the temptation to over-explain or sensationalize; instead, he lets the complexity of ADHD reveal itself through everyday frustrations, distracted thoughts, and small triumphs that feel monumental."Recognition and Endorsements:The paperback edition, published in February 2025, has earned:• BookLife Reviews Editor's Pick• Finalist, 2025 IAN Book of the Year (New Adult, Inspirational)• Winner, Firebird Book Award (Neurodiversity)• Silver Medal, Readers’ Favorite Book Awards (Realistic Fiction)• Kirkus Reviews "GET IT" designation• 4.7-star rating on Amazon with 50+ reviewsThe book has been endorsed by educators from Northwestern University, Lake Forest College, Oak Park and River Forest High School, and Chicago Public Schools, and has been designated as an Independent Author Project “select” book and included in the “IAP Select Collection” and “BookLife Elite Collection” for libraries.About the Production Team:Both the author and editor, Julian Josip, have ADHD. Josip, a Chicago-based actor, is also featured in the cover photography and narrating the forthcoming audiobook, scheduled for release in 2026.“People with ADHD will understand how monumental these accomplishments feel for us,” Axel says.Availability:The hardcover edition of Promising Young Man (ISBN: 979-8-9920656-3-3) will be available in February 2026 through Ingram and Amazon for $24.99. The paperback edition (ISBN: 979-8-9920656-0-2, $17.99) and ebook editions remain available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble Press Kit Available at Author website: eliasaxel.comFor review copies, interviews, or more information, contact Patricia Stankovic at patricia@mdlpress.com.About My Delightful Life Press:My Delightful Life Press is a new, small independent publisher. Submissions are currently closed.BOOK TITLE: Promising Young ManTAGLINE: A boy. A lie. And the Great American highway.GENRE: Coming-of-age (contemporary realistic fiction with elements of humor)THEMES: Finding Purpose in Modern America. ADHD. Intergenerational Family Issues. Self-Acceptance. Living Authentically. Road Trip.ADHD-Friendly EditionPub Date: February 24, 2026ISBN# (paperback): 979-8-9920656-3-3 US $24.99 327 pages | 5.5" x 8.5"ISBN# (paperback): 979-8-9920656-0-2 US $17.99 240 pages | 5.5" x 8.5"ISBN# (Kindle eBook): 979-8-9920656-2-6 US $9.99Distributed through Ingram & Amazon

"18 Blows" Promising Young Man Book Trailer

