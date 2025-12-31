Creating More Accessibility in MTA Stations

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) completed 10 accessibility projects in 2025, including seven subway stations and three Long Island Rail Road stations. These new openings bring the total number of accessible subway stations to 154, and the number of accessible LIRR stations to 117.

“By securing historic investment to upgrade our transit system through congestion pricing and the MTA’s Capital Plan, we are taking our efforts to deliver a fully accessible transit system to the next level,” Governor Hochul said. “The MTA is already opening newly accessible stations and upgraded elevators at a historic pace, and thanks to record state investment, the best is yet to come for riders.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Let the past year be more proof — the MTA is delivering more accessibility than ever before, both in terms of dollars and number of ADA stations. And with a fully funded Capital Plan and dedicated funding from congestion pricing, we’re not slowing down any time soon.”

Accessibility Projects Were Completed at These Stations:

Bay Ridge-95 St R

Church Av B, Q

Woodhaven Blvd J, Z

Northern Blvd M, R

Westchester Sq-East Tremont Av 6

Mosholu Pkwy 4

Borough Hall 4, 5

St. Albans LIRR

Laurelton LIRR

Locust Manor LIRR

Crews worked to install new street and platform elevators, replace stairs and escalators, build new entrances and curb ramps, install fare arrays and update signage as part of making these 10 stations fully accessible. This in addition to 39 elevator replacements and 32 escalator replacements in stations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx as well as the LIRR, making 2025 the best year on record for completed elevator replacement projects. Elevator replacement projects were also completed two months ahead of schedule on average, allowing them to be placed back into service sooner. There are currently 29 elevator replacement projects underway in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan. Details can be found here.

MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “The MTA’s ability to deliver accessibility projects faster, better and cheaper shows how smart construction strategies can deliver real results for riders while saving millions in the process. By bundling work and partnering with the private sector, these innovative solutions allow us to expand accessibility, modernize stations, and introduce new fare technology that makes traveling easier for everyone.”

MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said, “The MTA’s ongoing ADA upgrades and elevator replacements are about creating a more equitable transit system for everyone. These improvements aren’t just life‑changing for riders with mobility needs — they make travel easier for parents with strollers, seniors, and anyone carrying bags or luggage. Every completed project brings us closer to a transit network that truly works for everyone and we’re committed to keeping this momentum going in 2026 and beyond.”

The congestion relief tolling program began on Jan. 5, and provided an additional revenue stream for improvement projects across the MTA network, including making more stations ADA accessible. Congestion Pricing is on track to generate over $500 million by the end of the year, allowing the MTA to advance $15 billion in capital improvements. Currently, 23 subway stations are slated for accessibility upgrades as part of the 2020-24 Capital Plan and will be funded by congestion relief zone tolling. These projects include:

The Bronx:

3 Av-138 St 6

Brook Av 6

Wakefield-241 St 2

Brooklyn:

18 Av D

Gates Av J, Z

Hoyt-Schermerhorn A, C, G

Jefferson St L

Kings Hwy N

Neptune Av F

Nostrand Av A, C

Manhattan:

110 St 6

145 St A, C, B, D

168 St 1

42 St-Bryant Park B, D, F, M

5 Av 7

59 St 4,5,6

7 Av B, D, E

Delancey St-Essex St F, J, Z, M

Lexington Av/59 St N, R, W

Queens:

Briarwood E, F

Parsons Blvd F

Staten Island:

The MTA has completed more station accessibility projects in the last five years compared to the previous ten. The Authority has been able to increase the number of ADA projects in recent years by bundling similar projects into large packages and through the use of design-build contracts. These methods not only save money, but it also allows projects to be completed faster, more efficiently and with consistent quality.

This comes as the MTA finds other innovative ways to save on construction costs while expanding access to the system through the Zoning for Accessibility (ZFA) program, which gives developers an increase in their building’s density in exchange for funding and building accessibility projects. The developer is also responsible for maintaining the project years after construction is completed.

A new elevator opened in April at the Queensboro Plaza 7, N, W station, making this the first completed ZFA project, with more on the way. As part of the agreement, Grubb Properties, which owns 25-01 Queens Plaza North, financed and constructed the new accessible entrance and elevator on the north side of the station, furthering the MTA’s cost savings. Grubb Properties is responsible for maintaining the entrance and elevator.

The $68 billion 2025-29 Capital Plan has identified at least 66 stations in all five boroughs and at least six commuter railroad stations that are eligible for accessibility upgrades, keeping the MTA on track to make 95 percent of stations accessible by 2055. The plan also advances the purchase of more than 1,500 new R211 and R262 subway cars as well as 500 new railcars for Metro-North and LIRR. These cars feature wider doors, brighter lighting and increased designated wheelchair space. New fare gates are also being installed in subway stations that have wide paneled doors, making it easy for people with accessibility needs to pass through.