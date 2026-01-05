Sixfab Recognized for Advancing Resilient IoT Connectivity with eSIM Technology

By integrating multi-network redundancy and carrier flexibility, Sixfab’s ALPON series allows mission-critical systems to maintain service across global regions

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sixfab today announced that its ALPON™ AIoT Edge Computers has received a 2025 eSIM Innovation Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading publication covering IoT and edge AI and computing technologies.Sixfab’s eSIM-enabled architecture supports over-the-air profile management across carriers and regions helping global deployments maintain service continuity as coverage, roaming terms, or local conditions change. Combined with built-in multi-network redundancy including Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and global LTE with eSIM and “always-online” failover logic in platforms such as ALPON X4 and ALPON X5 AI , the architecture is designed to maintain reliable connectivity for globally deployed IoT and edge AI workloads.This approach is crucial for organizations operating in environments where connectivity disruptions can halt operations. By allowing devices to intelligently switch between networks and carriers, Sixfab reduces the risk that outages, roaming limitations, or regional disruptions take critical systems offline. Secure, policy-based provisioning and remote lifecycle management further enable fleets to be deployed and maintained at scale without on-site intervention, shortening recovery times when issues occur.These capabilities are being used in production deployments where devices must stay connected across changing coverage conditions, such as mobile assets, remote monitoring sites, and distributed edge AI systems operating in regions with inconsistent network availability. By combining eSIM-based carrier flexibility with multi-path connectivity and automated failover, teams can reduce on-site visits, speed incident recovery, and keep distributed operations running.“This award reflects our focus on building connectivity solutions that address real-world operational challenges,” said Sait Borlak, CEO and Co-Founder of Sixfab. “We help customers keep critical systems online and manageable, even in complex environments.”“It is my pleasure to recognize Sixfab’s ALPON AIoT Edge Computers, an innovative solution that earned Sixfab the 2025 IoT Evolution eSIM Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Sixfab in the future.”Sixfab’s recognition for eSIM innovation builds on the company’s broader momentum in edge computing and connectivity, including recent industry honors for its ALPON X5 AI platform powered by Raspberry Pi and Intelligented by DEEPX, which was named a CES Best of Innovation Awardrecipient in the Enterprise Tech category.About SixfabSixfab provides resilient IoT and Edge AI connectivity solutions designed to keep mission-critical systems always online through advanced eSIM technology and multi-network redundancy. Its products, including the ALPON series, enable global fleets to dynamically manage carrier profiles over the air, maximizing uptime and security without manual intervention. By simplifying remote deployment and lifecycle management, Sixfab supports industries ranging from industrial automation to energy in scaling secure, reliable global networks. Learn more at sixfab.com.About Crossfire MediaCrossfire Media is an integrated marketing firm specializing in conferences and digital content focused on disruptive technology trends. Through a strategic partnership with TMC, it delivers events and insights to high-interest technology communities as a division of Crossfire Consulting. Learn more at crossfiremedia.com.About TMCFor more than 20 years, TMC has honored global technology leaders with prestigious awards while providing buyers with essential insights through editorial platforms and live events, including ITEXPO. As a trusted 360-degree marketing partner, TMC delivers visibility, lead generation, and brand growth for technology vendors worldwide. Learn more at tmcnet.com.Media ContactSixfab Media Relationsmarketing@sixfab.com

