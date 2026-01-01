Salisbury Bookkeeping Launches Fractional Controller Services for Growing Contractors

New financial systems service bridges the gap between basic bookkeeping and full-time CFO for construction companies in the $500K to $10M revenue range.

Most construction bookkeeping fails because generalist bookkeepers don't understand that the truth of your business lives in project-level data.” — Cory Salisbury, Salisbury Bookkeeping

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction companies generating between $500,000 and $10 million in annual revenue face a unique financial challenge. They've outgrown basic bookkeeping but aren't ready for a $150,000 CFO. Salisbury Bookkeeping now offers fractional controller services designed specifically for this market segment.What Is a Fractional Controller for Construction?A fractional controller provides project-based accounting expertise at a fraction of full-time costs. Unlike generalist bookkeepers who focus on tax compliance, fractional controllers build financial systems that track job profitability, manage cash flow, and integrate field operations with back-office accounting."Most construction bookkeeping fails because generalist bookkeepers don't understand that the truth of your business lives in project-level data, not just the P&L," says Cory Salisbury, founder of Salisbury Bookkeeping.The Three-Dimensional ChallengeConstruction accounting differs fundamentally from general business accounting. Contractors must manage three financial dimensions simultaneously:The General Ledger tracks company-wide performance for tax purposes. The Job Cost Report reveals project-level profitability where profit margins are won or lost. The Cash Flow Forecast manages the timing gap between expenses and client payments.When these three dimensions operate in silos, contractors experience what industry experts call the "Silo of Doom" — showing profit on paper while bleeding cash on job sites due to unallocated labor, missed change orders, or retainage timing issues.Who Benefits from Fractional Controller Services?Construction companies in the growth phase often discover their current bookkeeper "doesn't get it" when handling retainage, progress billing, change orders, and WIP reporting. Fractional controller services address these specific pain points:Cash flow forecasting using 13-week rolling projections tied to project milestones. Job costing systems that track estimates versus actuals in real-time. Integration between QuickBooks Online and project management platforms including Buildertrend, Procore, CoConstruct, and Knowify. WIP analysis and ASC 606 compliance for bonding capacity.NAHB Standards and Technology IntegrationSalisbury Bookkeeping builds every financial system on the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Standard Chart of Accounts. This standardization provides credibility with banks and bonding agents while enabling accurate industry benchmarking.The company specializes in eliminating double data entry by connecting field operations software directly with QuickBooks Online. This integration ensures that time tracking, material receipts, and change orders flow automatically into financial reports.About Salisbury BookkeepingSalisbury Bookkeeping serves as the Financial Systems Architect for construction companies nationwide. The company focuses exclusively on contractors in the $500K to $10M revenue range, providing fractional controller services that deliver clarity, control, and higher margins.For more information about construction financial systems and fractional controller services, visit salisburybookkeeping.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.