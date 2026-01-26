Introducing SPARQ Innovation City

RAS AL KHAIMAH, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPARQ Relocates to Innovation City in Ras Al KhaimahSPARQ, an AI-native game engine and development platform, has moved its operations to Innovation City, a free zone in Ras Al Khaimah that supports technology-focused companies. The relocation is part of SPARQ’s strategy to expand its operations and access a regulatory environment that facilitates innovation.SPARQ provides tools for game development that integrate AI-assisted coding, design, and content creation. The platform is intended to help creators—from game developers to digital artists—build interactive experiences more efficiently.“In Ras Al Khaimah, we have found an environment that aligns with our operational needs,” said Christoffer Wilhelmsen, Co-Founder of SPARQ.The company plans to establish a local team, recruit global engineering and creative talent, and open the SPARQ Creators Centre, a studio hub for game development.Innovation City was established to attract technology and innovation companies, including those in gaming, AI, Web3, and robotics, by providing regulatory clarity and operational support.About SPARQSPARQ is an AI-native game engine and development platform designed to support creators across gaming and digital content sectors.About Innovation CityInnovation City is a free zone in Ras Al Khaimah for technology companies. It offers infrastructure and regulatory support for enterprises operating in emerging technology sectors.

