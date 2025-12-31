Tools Available to Improve Digital Wellness Among NY'ers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of resources aimed at educating young people, caregivers and educators on how to safely navigate digital media content in a way that protects their mental health. Developed by the state Office of Mental Health, digital wellness resources are available on ‘Be Well’ — the ongoing campaign to improve mental wellness statewide — and aimed at helping all New Yorkers develop healthy habits with their digital devices.

“As New York’s first mom Governor, I’m concerned about the mental health of our children and how their struggles with depression and anxiety relate to the digital media they consume at an alarming rate,” Governor Hochul said. “With digital devices being popular gifts during the holidays these resources will help caregivers, teachers and young people themselves embrace healthier habits with their digital devices and to better understand the role digital media plays in their mental wellness along with the steps they can take to protect their mental health.”

The digital wellness section of the ‘Be Well’ site includes information on how to maintain healthy habits with smart phones, tablets, and computers, and how using these devices can impact mental well-being. The content is organized into distinct audiences, including youth and young adults, parents and caregivers, educators, in addition to all New Yorkers.

The additional resources are aimed at helping New Yorkers develop healthier habits when using digital devices, which are popular gifts during the holiday season. Likewise, these tools can encourage families to practice healthier habits with digital media during a time when many young people are on break from primary schools and colleges.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Digital media is part of our everyday lives and when we use it in a way that feels balanced, it can help us stay connected, informed, and entertained. These resources are designed to help New Yorkers develop healthy habits with technology and avoid the behaviors that can leave them stressed, anxious, and depressed. This content continues Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to protecting youth mental health and ensuring everyone has access to the mental health resources they can rely on to thrive.”

The ‘Be Well’ site now includes general tips on safely navigating digital content, including social media, how to maintain privacy online, steps to counter cyber-bullying, and other educational resources. The new pages also connect with videos and other evidence-based content from trusted organizations.

The resources also connect other ‘Be Well’ content, which is part of a $1.9 million public awareness campaign aimed at helping New Yorkers improve their mental well-being. The site provides information about the negative impact that stress and traumatic events can have on both physical and mental health, while also offering simple and accessible ways to improve mental wellness.

Governor Hochul has made a nation-leading commitment to protect youth mental health and promote student success in the digital age. As part of the FY 2026 State Budget, she secured a landmark agreement to create a statewide standard for distraction-free schools and eliminate smartphone use in the classroom.

To combat the mental health risks of using harmful features of social media platforms that prolong use, Governor Hochul recently negotiated a chapter amendment and signed legislation that will require social media companies to display warning labels on their platforms when a young user initially uses the predatory feature and periodically thereafter, based on continued use. Users will not be able to bypass or click through the warnings.

This fall, all K-12 schools statewide enacted ‘bell-to-bell’ cellphone policies prohibiting the use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds. New York is now the largest state in the nation to require statewide, bell-to-bell restrictions on smartphones in K-12 schools.

In addition, Governor Hochul signed into law the Safe for Kids Act last year, requiring social media companies to restrict addictive feeds on their platforms for users under 18. She also signed the New York Child Data Protection Act, prohibiting online sites and connected devices from collecting, using, sharing, or selling personal data of anyone under the age of 18, unless they receive informed consent or unless doing so is strictly necessary for the purpose of the website.