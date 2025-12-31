Avinasi Labs Signs $15M Clinical Assetization MoU with Fermion on DeLong, Bringing Ongoing Phase 2 Trial Assets On-Chain

Avinasi Labs Enables a New Funding & Revenue Model for Clinical Stage Assets via DeLong Protocol

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avinasi Labs , an AI-native longevity infrastructure company building the world’s first liquid foundation model for aging science, today announced a $15 million clinical-stage assetization Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Fermion , a cutting-edge AI-driven biotechnology company advancing small-molecule drug discovery.The MoU brings a Phase II clinical-stage molecule with promising potential in chronic pain – and potential anti-aging applications such as Alzheimer’s Disease and neuro-chronic inflammation – alongside associated research assets on-chain through Avinasi’s DeLong protocol. This approach transforms active clinical-stage IP, models, and datasets into programmable, privacy-preserving digital assets. By uniting Fermion’s AI-driven clinical drug pipelines with Avinasi’s decentralized assetization infrastructure, the collaboration establishes a new paradigm for funding, accessing, and monetizing biomedical innovation.The MoU marks a shift toward infrastructure-driven collaboration between AI biotechnology and decentralized systems, illustrating how real, clinical-stage assets – not speculative tokens – can be brought on-chain to accelerate translational research and therapeutic development at scale.High-quality data, models, and biomedical intellectual property are central to modern drug discovery, yet they remain difficult to fund, access, and reuse. Generating clinical-stage data requires years of research and substantial capital, while traditional funding and licensing models are often slow, opaque, and restrictive – limiting how data and associated IP can be governed, shared, or monetized without compromising control or regulatory compliance. As a result, early- and mid-stage clinical development is slower and riskier, investors face significant capital losses, and patients experience delayed access to promising therapies.Through this collaboration, Fermion and Avinasi Labs address this gap by combining clinical-stage AI drug discovery with privacy-preserving, programmable data infrastructure. Using Avinasi’s DeLong protocol, Phase II clinical-stage assets can be structured for controlled access and monetization without exposing raw data or altering existing ownership frameworks. Rather than treating data, models, and IP as one-time costs or static artifacts, the collaboration enables them to function as living assets—supporting flexible funding, transparent governance, and broader scientific participation. In doing so, Fermion and Avinasi demonstrate how decentralized infrastructure can be applied pragmatically to real-world biomedical research, aligning incentives across researchers, developers, investors, data owners and patients.“For decades, clinical-stage assets have been locked inside slow, opaque systems that make them difficult to fund, validate, and reuse,” said Winnie Qiu, Co-Founder of Avinasi Labs. “By bringing an active Phase II molecule on-chain for the first time, we’re demonstrating that real biomedical assets – not speculative abstractions – can be governed, financed, and scaled through secure, privacy-preserving infrastructure. This collaboration sets a new foundation for how longevity and drug development can move faster, with better alignment across science, capital, and patients.”“AI has dramatically improved how we discover and optimize drug candidates, but the way clinical assets are funded and shared has not kept pace,” said Dr. Deco Deng, CEO of Fermion. “Partnering with Avinasi allows us to extend our AI-driven pipelines into a new, institution-ready framework – one that preserves control and compliance while unlocking broader access, capital efficiency, and real-world impact.”This marks the first time an ongoing Phase II clinical-stage molecule has been brought on-chain, representing a shift toward a new model for how clinical-stage assets are governed, financed, and translated into real-world impact. By aligning AI-driven discovery with secure, on-chain infrastructure, Avinasi Labs and Fermion are laying the groundwork for a more open, efficient, and institution-ready future for longevity science and therapeutic innovation.About Avinasi LabsAvinasi Labs is building the world’s first liquid foundation model for longevity, an AI-native, incentive-aligned system that automates scientific discovery and turns aging biology into a scalable market for targets, biomarkers, and therapies. Powered by proprietary foundation models and agentic AI trained on 2.5M+ biological samples, Avinasi accelerates discovery up to 6× faster than traditional methods, with core technologies including ClockBase and MethylGPT, and is led by Dr. Albert Kejun Ying (Harvard/Stanford) and Winnie Qiu (MIT).About Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd. (Fermion)Fermion is an AI-driven biotech innovator focused on discovering highly selective small-molecule therapeutics for CNS and autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2015, Fermion combines its proprietary Drug Studio platform with strong translational execution, advancing multiple programs through early clinical stages and partnering with industry leaders through licensing and strategic collaborations.

