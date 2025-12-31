Logo: Osprey Vision Technologies, a subsidiary of RBO Companies, LLC

BELTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osprey Vision Technologies Launches January 1, 2026, Introducing Advanced Solar-Powered Mobile Surveillance Solutions for Construction, Critical Infrastructure and Unforgiving JobsitesOsprey Vision Technologies, a Texas-based provider of innovative security solutions, announces its official launch on January 1, 2026. The company enters the market with a growing fleet of autonomous mobile surveillance trailers, many of which have already been pre-leased to leading general contractors, aggregate producers, and energy companies across the state of Texas.Founded and led by CEO Reed O’Rear, Osprey Vision Technologies specializes in rapidly deployable, fully off-grid surveillance systems designed to address the escalating challenges of theft, vandalism, and safety at remote and temporary sites. Each trailer features a telescoping mast that elevates to 22 feet, equipped with high-resolution 360° pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, integrated lighting, two-way audio capabilities, and reliable connectivity via Starlink or cellular networks. Deployment requires only one person and can be completed in minutes, with no need for external power sources, wiring, or permits.“The construction and energy sectors in Texas face significant losses from equipment theft, material shrinkage, and unauthorized site access each year,” said Reed O’Rear, Founder and CEO of Osprey Vision Technologies. “Osprey Vision was built from the ground up as a mobile security infrastructure platform, not just a camera on a trailer. Our systems are designed to deploy quickly, adapt to changing site conditions, and provide active deterrence and situational awareness that helps protect assets, people, and project timelines.”Initial adopters include leading Texas-based homebuilders, aggregate operators, and infrastructure firms that have committed to multi-unit deployments ahead of the platform’s official launch.The Osprey Vision mobile surveillance platform is engineered as a flexible, field-deployable security structure, capable of supporting a wide range of detection, access-control, and site-management technologies, including:• Modular tower and mast design capable of supporting cameras, radar sensors, lighting, speakers, and future payloads• Advanced detection capabilities for people, vehicles, animals, objects, and site activity across large perimeters• Radar and license-plate recognition (LPR) integration for long-range detection, vehicle tracking, and investigative review• Temporary access control solutions, including gate arms, barrier arms, and credential-based entry for active job sites• Active deterrence features, such as strobes, audible warnings, and two-way audio intervention• Self-contained power and communications, enabling continuous operation without permanent utilities• Fully towable, rapid-deployment design, allowing units to be repositioned as projects evolve“Osprey Vision is designed to function as a temporary but enterprise-grade security perimeter,” O’Rear added. “Whether securing a construction site, material yard, energy facility, or remote infrastructure project, the platform scales with the site and delivers real-time visibility and control without the delays or costs of permanent installations.”Headquartered in Belton, Texas, Osprey Vision Technologies is ramping up production and anticipates deploying over 500 units across the country by 2028.For leasing inquiries, product demonstrations, or additional information, visit www.ospreyvision.ai (live January 1, 2026).About Osprey Vision Technologies - Osprey Vision Technologies, LLC, a subsidiary of RBO Companies, LLC, develops robust, rapidly deployable mobile surveillance systems tailored for construction, energy, and infrastructure applications. Powered by solar energy and advanced connectivity, our solutions deliver reliable, off-grid security to protect assets in even the most remote locations.Media Contact:Joel DawsonChief Operating Officer(913)909-0489joel@ospreyvision.ai

