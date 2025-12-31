PredictLeads Is Now Integrated into Make, Enabling No-Code Automation of Real-Time Company Intelligence

PredictLeads is now integrated with Make, enabling no-code automation of real-time company intelligence across business workflows.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PredictLeads, a provider of real-time company intelligence, announced that its datasets are now officially integrated into Make, a no-code automation platform used to design and deploy automated workflows across thousands of business applications.

The PredictLeads–Make integration allows teams to automate company intelligence workflows using visual logic instead of custom code. This enables organizations to operationalize real-time company signals directly inside the tools they already use, without manual exports or engineering involvement.

Why This Integration Matters

Historically, teams relied on static data exports or custom scripts to activate company intelligence. These approaches often introduced delays, maintenance overhead, and limited flexibility.

The PredictLeads Make integration removes this friction by allowing real-time company data to function as an active input in automated workflows. As companies change through hiring activity, technology adoption, or growth events - those signals can now trigger actions immediately across downstream systems.

How the PredictLeads Make Integration Works

Using Make’s visual workflow builder, teams can connect PredictLeads datasets to internal and third-party tools through triggers, searches, and actions.

The integration supports 23 modules, covering core PredictLeads datasets, including:

- Company profiles and similar companies (firmographic and peer discovery signals)

- Job openings and job descriptions (hiring and role-level intent signals)

- News and financing events (growth and expansion indicators)

- Technology detections and products (technology stack intelligence)

- Website evolution and GitHub activity (product and engineering signals)

- Portfolio companies and company connections (relationship and ecosystem mapping)

- API subscription and usage monitoring (operational visibility)

An advanced module enables authorized custom API calls, providing full access to PredictLeads endpoints directly within Make workflows.

Common Automation Use Cases Enabled by the Integration

By connecting PredictLeads with Make, teams can automate workflows such as:

- Enriching CRM accounts when companies begin hiring for specific roles

- Triggering alerts when target accounts show growth, expansion, or technology change signals

- Routing job-description data into personalization or lead-scoring systems

- Monitoring portfolio or customer companies for strategic or operational changes

- Syncing PredictLeads intelligence into spreadsheets, databases, or internal dashboards

These workflows allow teams to respond to company signals as they emerge, rather than relying on periodic analysis or manual intervention.

Example Workflow: Activating Hiring Signals

A GTM team monitors job openings for data engineering roles across a defined account list. When a company begins hiring, PredictLeads data triggers a Make workflow that automatically enriches the account in the CRM, updates lead scoring, and notifies the sales team.

This enables outreach to align with early-stage initiatives, when internal needs are forming.

Supporting No-Code and Composable Data Stacks

The PredictLeads Make integration reflects a broader shift toward composable data architectures, where specialized data providers integrate directly with automation platforms rather than operating as standalone applications.

Make enables PredictLeads to connect with thousands of tools used across sales, marketing, operations, analytics, and AI workflows. This allows organizations to adapt automation to their specific processes while keeping PredictLeads as a central intelligence layer.

The integration complements existing PredictLeads delivery options, including APIs, flat files, and webhooks.

Availability

The PredictLeads integration is available immediately on Make. Users can connect using their PredictLeads API credentials and begin building workflows without a credit card. The integration is compatible with Make’s free plan, allowing teams to test automation scenarios before scaling usage.

About PredictLeads

PredictLeads is a company intelligence data provider that tracks real-time hiring activity, technology adoption, growth signals, and company behavior across more than 100 million companies globally. This supports sales, marketing, investment, and research teams by delivering structured intelligence through APIs, flat files, webhooks, and automation platforms. Its datasets include Jobs, Technology Detections, Similar Companies, Key Customers, News Events, Website Evolution, GitHub Activity, and more.

