Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery Adds Laser Vein Removal Services

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC has officially launched its advanced laser vein removal service as part of the Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™, offering a non-surgical solution for the treatment of visible veins on the face and body.This minimally invasive technology is designed to safely and effectively treat spider veins, broken capillaries, rosacea-related redness, and small varicose veins using highly targeted laser energy. The treatment is quick, comfortable, and requires no incisions, injections, or downtime.“Visible veins are one of the most common cosmetic concerns for both men and women,” said Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC. “With this advanced laser technology, we can clear unwanted vascular lesions precisely, safely, and without disrupting the skin surface.”Safe, Precise Treatment for Vascular ConcernsThe Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™ includes Nd:YAG laser technology, clinically proven to target and collapse small superficial blood vessels without damaging surrounding tissue. This approach is ideal for treating:Facial spider veins and broken capillariesLeg veins under 3 mm in diameterRedness caused by rosacea or sun exposureCherry angiomas and other benign vascular lesionsBlushing or flushed skin toneTreatments are typically completed in under 30 minutes, and most patients can return to their normal routine the same day.Effective for All Skin TypesUnlike older laser technologies, the system used in this series is equipped with real-time cooling and wavelength flexibility, making it suitable for all skin types, including darker skin tones, with minimal risk of pigmentation changes or scarring.Multiple treatments may be recommended depending on the size and number of vessels, but visible improvement is often noticeable after the first session.“Patients love the convenience and the results,” Dr. Speron added. “For many, it’s a huge confidence boost to wear shorts or go makeup-free again.”About Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SCDr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC is a leading provider of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, serving patients throughout the Midwest from its location in Niles, Illinois. Founded by Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 26 years in private practice, the clinic has built a reputation for delivering consistent, natural-looking results with an emphasis on safety and patient education.Dr. Speron has been featured by major national outlets including NBC, ABC, FOX, and WGN, and is recognized as a leader in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine.

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