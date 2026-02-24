Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery Expands Laser Services With Mole Removal Technology

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC has announced the addition of laser mole removal to its proprietary Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™, offering a safe, minimally invasive alternative to surgical excision for patients seeking cosmetic or non-cancerous mole removal.The new platform utilizes targeted energy technology that allows for precise lesion removal with minimal scarring, little to no downtime, and high patient satisfaction. The treatment is performed in-office by a medical team led by Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 26 years of experience and more than 6,400 five-star reviews.“Many patients want to remove moles for cosmetic reasons but are concerned about scars or unnecessary surgery,” said Dr. Sam Speron. “Our advanced laser system allows us to remove many non-cancerous lesions cleanly and efficiently, often in a single session.”Advanced Technology for Safe, Effective ResultsThe Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™ includes multi-wavelength technology optimized for the removal of benign pigmented and raised lesions, including:Flat or raised molesSkin tagsSeborrheic keratosesLentigines (age spots)Benign pigmented lesionsUsing a customized combination of laser types — including Q-switched, Nd:YAG, and fractional laser technology — the system targets pigment and tissue without damaging the surrounding skin. The result is a controlled removal process that minimizes inflammation and supports natural healing.Ideal for Cosmetic and Medical PatientsLaser mole removal is ideal for:Patients seeking a scar-minimizing alternative to surgical mole removalThose with facial or high-visibility molesIndividuals with multiple benign lesionsPatients who have had prior scarring from mole excisionBefore treatment, all moles are evaluated by a licensed medical provider to confirm they are non-cancerous and safe for laser removal.“We never compromise on safety. Any lesion that raises concern is biopsied or referred for further dermatologic evaluation,” Dr. Speron added.About Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SCLocated in Niles, Illinois, Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC is a leading center for surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. The practice combines innovation, expertise, and a personalized approach to care.Led by Dr. Sam Speron, a nationally recognized plastic surgeon featured on NBC, FOX, ABC, and other major outlets, the clinic is committed to advancing skin health and aesthetic outcomes through cutting-edge technology and compassionate care.

