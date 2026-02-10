Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery Introduces New Laser Hair Removal Technology

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC has announced the expansion of its proprietary Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™ with the official launch of a next-generation laser hair removal platform, now available at the practice’s state-of-the-art facility in Niles, Illinois.This new system offers permanent hair reduction using simultaneous triple-wavelength technology (755 nm, 808 nm, and 1064 nm), delivering a faster, more comfortable, and more inclusive treatment experience than traditional laser devices. The platform is FDA-cleared and safe for all skin types, including tanned and darker complexions — a major advancement in accessibility and patient satisfaction.“We’ve invested in the most advanced laser hair removal platform available,” said Dr. Sam Speron, founder and medical director of Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC. “Our goal is to offer safer, more effective treatment for all skin tones with less discomfort and fewer sessions than what’s offered by older, single-wavelength devices.”Technology That Outperforms Industry LeadersWhile many clinics continue to rely on older generation devices from brands like Candela, Lumenis, and Syneron, the Dr. S Signature Laser Hair Removal System™ integrates the three most effective laser wavelengths into a single applicator:755 nm (Alexandrite): Ideal for lighter skin types; highly effective on fine and shallow hairs.808 nm (Diode): A versatile, gold-standard wavelength suitable for a wide range of skin types.1064 nm (Nd:YAG): Safely treats darker skin tones, deeper follicles, and tanned skin with reduced risk of pigmentation changes.Together, these wavelengths allow for maximum efficacy, safety, and precision across all treatment areas — including the face, underarms, legs, bikini line, back, and chest.Fewer Sessions, Greater ComfortThe system’s integrated cooling technology ensures patient comfort during treatment, even at higher energy settings. Most patients require fewer sessions compared to traditional single-wavelength lasers, and sessions are significantly faster thanks to high-speed scanning and large spot sizes.“Our patients are seeing faster results with less irritation and less risk — especially those with darker skin types who were previously underserved by older devices,” added Dr. Speron.About Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SCDr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC is a trusted name in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, offering advanced surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments in a modern clinical setting. Led by Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 26 years of private practice experience, the clinic is known for its commitment to safety, innovation, and personalized care.With over 6,400 five-star reviews and a track record of zero malpractice suits or judgments, Dr. Speron and his team continue to set the standard for excellence in aesthetic medicine.

