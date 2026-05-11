Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC Adds Fat Freezing Treatment to Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC is pleased to announce the launch of non-surgical fat freezing as part of the Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™, offering patients a powerful, non-invasive alternative to liposuction for targeted fat reduction.This technology uses advanced cryolipolysis, commonly known as “fat freezing,” to selectively destroy stubborn fat cells without surgery, anesthesia, or downtime. Patients can now reduce unwanted fat in problem areas like the abdomen, flanks, thighs, and under the chin — with natural-looking results and long-term improvement.“Not every patient is ready for surgery, and not every area requires it,” said Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC. “Fat freezing is a proven, effective solution for those who want body contouring results without needles or recovery time.”A Safe, Comfortable, and Clinically Proven ApproachThe Dr. S Signature Fat Freezing Treatment targets and cools fat cells to a temperature that triggers natural cell death without harming the surrounding skin, muscle, or tissue. Over the following weeks, the body naturally processes and eliminates the damaged fat cells through the lymphatic system.This treatment is ideal for patients struggling with:Love handles and belly fatInner and outer thigh fullnessBra bulge and back fatSubmental (under-chin) fatStubborn areas resistant to diet and exerciseEach session typically takes 35–60 minutes, and most patients return to normal activity immediately afterward.Better Technology, Better ResultsUnlike earlier generations of fat freezing devices, the system within the Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™ uses 360° cooling technology, which allows for:Faster and more even fat targetingImproved comfort during treatmentGreater coverage in fewer sessionsEnhanced sculpting of body contours“Our device is designed to be more efficient and more comfortable than older fat freezing technologies on the market,” Dr. Speron noted. “It’s a great option for patients looking to fine-tune their shape without undergoing surgery.”About Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SCDr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC is a full-service aesthetic medical practice located in Niles, Illinois, specializing in plastic surgery, laser procedures, and non-invasive body contouring. Led by Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 26 years of private practice experience, the clinic is recognized for its patient-centered approach, clinical excellence, and commitment to safety.Dr. Speron has been featured nationally on NBC, FOX, ABC, and WGN, and has earned over 6,500 five-star reviewswith a flawless legal record of zero malpractice suits or judgments.

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