Board-level governance disclosure issued for public record, addressing organizational matters and related federal correspondence.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foster Charitable Trust EIN: 84-6847169 on December 30, 2025 issued their Message from the Board 2025 pursuant to internal governance and transparency requirements, together with related correspondence received from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The materials are released as a matter of public record upon completion and prior to year-end close.

The Message from the Board addresses matters affecting the Trust’s operations, governance posture, and institutional counterparties. Consistent with nonprofit best practices, the Board determined that public disclosure of these materials was appropriate to ensure transparency and to avoid selective dissemination of information.

The release is issued for notice and record purposes. The Trust has made available the complete and final version of the Message from the Board 2025, together with the referenced SBA correspondence, in a single consolidated document. No summaries, excerpts, or descriptions contained in this notice supersede the underlying materials.

The full document constitutes the authoritative public record and should be reviewed in its entirety.

The complete Message from the Board 2025, including the referenced SBA correspondence, is available here: Supporting Documentation (PDF).

This disclosure is made in good faith and reflects the Trust’s commitment to transparency, integrity of the sacred solemn judicial process defended in blood by those that have served in uniform, and proper governance practices. Thank you for your time.

