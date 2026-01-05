Censuswide Appoints Nicky Marks as Chief Executive Officer

Nicky Marks, incoming Censuswide CEO Censuswide logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censuswide , one of the UK's leading market research and insight agencies, has announced the appointment of Nicky Marks as Chief Executive Officer. Marks, who has served as Managing Director since 2012, was selected following a comprehensive leadership review to guide the company's next phase of strategic growth.Under the new leadership structure, Censuswide is strengthening its executive team with several key appointments designed to enhance operational excellence and client service:- Nicky Marks – Chief Executive Officer- Danni Leith – Chief Operating Officer- Katie Price and Felicity Hoggett– Managing Partners- Robin Smith – Commercial DirectorThe enhanced management structure positions Censuswide to strengthen its market-leading position as the trusted market research partner for leading companies across consumer, B2B, and specialist sectors, such as Amazon, LinkedIn, BlackRock, and Cisco."I'm honoured to step into the CEO role at such an exciting time for Censuswide," said Nicky Marks. "We have an exceptional team, a strong client portfolio, and significant opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on delivering outstanding insights that drive real business impact for our clients, while continuing to innovate in how we approach market research in an increasingly complex world."Marks brings extensive experience in the research industry and has been instrumental in Censuswide's growth trajectory. Under her leadership as Managing Director, the company has expanded its service offerings and claimed its position as a trusted partner to brands, agencies, and organizations across multiple sectors.The new executive team will focus on:- Accelerating innovation in research methodologies and technology- Expanding client partnerships across key sectors- Investing in talent development and team capabilities- Driving sustainable, profitable growth- Enhancing Censuswide's position as an employer of choice in the research industryDanni Leith, incoming Chief Operating Officer, commented: "This is a pivotal moment for Censuswide. Our strengthened leadership team combines deep industry expertise with fresh strategic thinking. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to delivering exceptional value for our clients."The leadership transition will take effect in January 2026, with all team members continuing in their roles to ensure seamless continuity for clients and partners.About CensuswideCensuswide is a leading market research agency specializing in consumer and B2B research, data collection, and insight generation. With a reputation for innovation and quality, Censuswide partners with brands, agencies, and organizations to deliver actionable insights that inform strategic decision-making. The company is backed by Waterland Private Equity.

