Rodeo Realty Continues Rapid Expansion With New Agent Onboarding

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty continues its strong growth trajectory with the addition of five new agents this week alone: Brett Kleiman, Claudio Pena, Tammy Delwarte, Viktorya Hovhannisya, and Michael Ehrhart. Their arrival underscores the accelerating rate at which top real estate professionals are choosing to join the Rodeo Realty network.

The consistent influx of new talent reflects Rodeo Realty’s position as one of Southern California’s fastest-growing brokerages, driven by a reputation for collaboration, robust support, and long-term career development. As more agents seek a brokerage that offers both stability and opportunity, Rodeo Realty continues to stand out as a destination for growth-minded professionals.

Rodeo Realty is proud to welcome this accomplished group of agents, each of whom brings valuable experience, market knowledge, and a client-first mindset. Supported by industry-leading marketing, strategic guidance, and operational resources, agents at Rodeo Realty are empowered to scale their businesses and adapt in an ever-evolving real estate landscape.

The addition of Brett Kleiman, Claudio Pena, Tammy Delwarte, Viktorya Hovhannisya, and Michael Ehrhart further strengthens Rodeo Realty’s ability to serve buyers and sellers across Southern California with excellence and professionalism. Their onboarding is part of a broader trend of sustained growth that highlights the brokerage’s momentum and appeal.

As agents continue to join at a rapid pace, Rodeo Realty remains focused on fostering a supportive environment where professionals can thrive. The firm looks forward to the positive impact these new agents will make within their communities and across the expanding Rodeo Realty network.

