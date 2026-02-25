Rodeo Realty’s Jimmy Heckenberg Presents a Rare Value-Add Development Opportunity in Santa Monica

914 18th Street , Santa Monica

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Rodeo Realty Agent of LA, Jimmy Heckenberg is proud to present 914 18th Street, Santa Monica; a rare value-add development opportunity in the heart of Santa Monica. Delivered RTI, this property is fully approved for a thoughtfully designed 7-unit apartment complex, offering a unique chance to capitalize on one of Los Angeles’ most supply-constrained and high-demand rental markets.

The existing site features a charming courtyard arrangement of four bungalow-style residences—one one-bedroom and three two-bedroom units—surrounding a sun-filled garden. Approved plans reimagine the property with a tasteful renovation of the existing units into Class A Spanish-style bungalows, while adding three new residences: a centrally located duplex within the courtyard and a studio ADU above the garage. The result is a boutique collection of seven residences that seamlessly blends historic charm with modern functionality.

With stamped permits in hand and no delays to begin construction, this turnkey opportunity allows investors to immediately execute a highly desirable multifamily project in a premier coastal location. The combination of a thoughtfully designed layout, existing site charm, and plug-and-play readiness makes this a rare offering in Santa Monica’s competitive real estate market.

