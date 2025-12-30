Required Action: PowerSchool Data Replication Request

To move forward with data migration from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus, districts must submit a ticket to NDIT requesting a weekly backup of their PowerSchool database. This step is required. Consultadd, the state-selected data migration vendor, cannot begin hands-on data validation, transformation, or preparation until this request is completed and the replica database is established. Once the replica is in place, Consultadd will work directly with district staff using this environment to review and prepare data for import into Infinite Campus (without impacting your live PowerSchool system).

Navigate to NDIT's Service Portal

Sign in using your @k12.nd.us email address

Click “Submit”

Select “Submit an Incident”

Complete the “Create Incident” form as follows: Urgency: 2 – Medium Preferred number to reach you: Enter the phone number of the district point of contact for this request. Please describe your issue below (paste the following text as written and include your district): For the NDIT Database Team: PowerSchool data replication request. Please create a weekly backup copy of ( District Name )’s PowerSchool district database from now through June 30, 2026, with the final backup created on June 30, 2026.

form as follows: Click “Submit”

This request enables Consultadd to begin work with your district. No data validation or migration preparation can occur without the replica database. Completing this step early helps prevent delays later in the Infinite Campus transition timeline.

For questions, email BRIDGE@nd.gov and continue to monitor the BRIDGE website for updates and resources: https://www.nd.gov/dpi/data/bridge.