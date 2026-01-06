Level Up Development Launches AI-Assisted Software Development Service to Accelerate the Delivery of Custom Software

Level Up Development - AI-Assisted Software Development as a Service (SDaaS) Eric Marshall, Founder and CEO of Level Up Development The Level Up "Special Forces" Workflow: Integrating AI with Human Expertise

Accelerate your roadmap. Our AI-Assisted SDaaS model fuses elite human expertise with GenAI to deliver superior quality and feature-rich software, faster.

The era of choosing between speed and quality is over. We allow regulated businesses to innovate with the velocity of a tech giant, without the overhead.” — Eric Marshall, Founder and CEO of Level Up Development

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Up Development , a premier custom software consultancy, today announced the launch of its AI-Assisted Software Development as a Service (SDaaS) offering. This new operational model integrates advanced generative AI workflows with the firm’s "Special Forces" engineering teams, enabling clients to deploy complex, scalable software solutions significantly faster than traditional methods.Unlike standard development shops, Level Up’s new service leverages AI to automate architectural scaffolding, code generation, and quality assurance. This allows the firm’s expert engineers to focus entirely on high-value problem solving and innovation. The result is a hybrid "Human-in-the-Loop" approach that reduces time-to-market while maintaining the strict security and ethical standards required by modern business."The era of choosing between speed and quality is over," said Eric Marshall, Founder and CEO of Level Up Development. "By equipping our expert teams with AI-driven workflows, we aren't just coding faster; we are fundamentally reimagining the software lifecycle. We allow small and mid-sized regulated businesses to innovate with the velocity of a tech giant, without the overhead."#######################################################How the Software Development as a Service Model Integrates AILevel Up Development’s approach differs from automated code generators by keeping senior engineers at the helm. The process follows a rigorous four-step workflow:- Strategy & Project Facilitation: We leverage AI to analyze team and user data alongside technical feasibility during the strategy phase, then instantly convert those insights into actionable roadmaps and user stories.- AI-Architected Scaffolding: Generative models rapidly build the foundational structure and boilerplate code based on high-level requirements.- Human-Led Logic: Expert engineers work to inject complex business logic, security protocols, and proprietary algorithms alongside AI.- Automated Quality Assurance: AI agents run continuous integration tests and vulnerability scans, ensuring the final deliverable is production-ready from day one.#######################################################About Level Up DevelopmentLevel Up Development is an Indianapolis-based, AI-first custom software consultancy. Operating on a "Special Forces" model of small, elite teams, the company partners with organizations to build high-impact software solutions. For more information, visit www.levelupdevelopment.com #######################################################About Eric MarshallEric Marshall is the Founder and CEO of Level Up Development, an Indianapolis-based innovation hub that has served as the launchpad for multiple AI ventures, including Agent700 and EchoTech.ai. A staunch advocate for "Human-Centric AI," Eric operates on the core belief that technology must augment—never replace—the human essence that drives true creativity. He combines deep technical expertise in generative AI and software engineering with a "Special Forces" operational philosophy, helping organizations transform complex challenges into scalable, future-ready solutions.

