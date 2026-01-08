The Trust Gap: My B2B Network CEO Warns Over-Reliance on AI is Eroding B2B Relationships

MyB2BNetwork warns: Over-automation kills B2B deals. Discover why a human-centric sales strategy is essential for closing the trust gap.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While artificial intelligence creates unprecedented speed in sales outreach, industry data suggests it may be creating an equally massive problem: a "Trust Gap" that is killing deal closure rates. My B2B Network, a leading platform for B2B connections and lead generation, is urging sales leaders to reconsider the "automate everything" approach, advocating instead for a "Human-in-the-Loop" strategy to salvage deteriorating buyer relationships.The allure of AI in sales is obvious—efficiency. However, the CEO at My B2B Network warns that efficiency without empathy is leading to record-high unsubscribe rates and ignored emails."We are seeing a clear trend where decision-makers are becoming immune to perfect, algorithmic outreach," says Soujanya Mukka, CEO at My B2B Network. "You can use AI to find the door, but you still need a human to walk through it and shake hands. The companies that are exclusively relying on automation to close deals are hitting a wall because B2B sales are fundamentally about trust, not just transaction volume."The Return of the "Handshake"The press release addresses a growing sentiment among C-level executives that personalized outreach has become a lost art. My B2B Network’s internal data indicates that while AI is superior for data aggregation and segmentation, it fails significantly during the rapport-building phase of the sales cycle.The company advocates for a hybrid model—using technology to handle the heavy lifting of data processing, while ensuring experienced professionals manage the actual communication."There is a nuance to B2B negotiation that Large Language Models simply cannot replicate yet," Soujanya Mukka adds. "When a prospect realizes they are reading a templated message generated by a bot, their guard goes up immediately. We developed our platform specifically to bridge that gap—leveraging tech for speed, but ensuring the final touchpoint is undeniably human. That is the only way to cut through the noise in 2026."About My B2B NetworkMy B2B Network is a premier B2B platform dedicated to streamlining the connection between service providers and businesses. By combining advanced lead intelligence with a human-centric approach to networking, My B2B Network helps businesses grow their pipeline without sacrificing the quality of their professional relationships.For more information, visit: www.myb2bnetwork.com

