IRI Software Now Manages and Masks Data in Azure Databricks Delta Tables

IRI Voracity Data Management Platform Azure Databricks Delta Table Connection to IRI Software Databricks connection in IRI Workbench GUI

New integration extends enterprise-grade data masking and manipulation to modern lakehouse environments

FieldShield can now locate and secure sensitive Databricks data across batch and streaming workloads while preserving the integrity and governance features that make Delta Lake so compelling.” — IRI Business Director Lisa Mangino

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc., a leading provider of data management and protection software, today announced that the IRI Voracity platform and the FieldShield data masking tool within now support Azure Databricks Delta tables, enabling organizations to securely discover, mask, and manipulate sensitive data within modern lakehouse architectures.With this enhancement, IRI software users can now classify PHI in, and apply powerful data masking and transformation rules to, Delta Lake tables stored in Azure Data Lake Storage and managed through Azure Databricks—without sacrificing performance, reliability, or scalability.Delta tables bring ACID transactions, schema enforcement, time travel, and high-performance analytics to data lakes. By adding native support for Delta tables, FieldShield ensures that sensitive data such as PII, PHI, and financial information remains protected while benefiting from the consistency and concurrency that Delta Lake provides.“Enterprises are rapidly adopting Azure Databricks and Delta Lake to modernize their analytics platforms,” observed IRI Business Director Lisa Mangino. “By supporting Delta tables and their three-tier Unity Catalog metadata (catalog, schema, table), FieldShield can now locate and secure sensitive data across batch and streaming workloads while preserving the integrity and governance features that make Delta Lake so compelling.”Key benefits of IRI support for Azure Databricks Delta tables include:* Native masking of Delta Lake data without converting or exporting files* Preservation of ACID transactions and schema enforcement during masking operations* High-performance processing at scale for large analytical datasets* Support for batch and streaming use cases in Databricks environments* Centralized discovery and protection of sensitive data across the lakehouseThis capability strengthens FieldShield’s role in securing cloud-native analytics platforms, helping organizations meet regulatory and compliance requirements such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and CPRA, while accelerating data-driven initiatives.See https://www.iri.com/products/fieldshield/overview for more information on FieldShield and https://www.iri.com/blog/iri/iri-workbench/connecting-databricks-delta-tables/ on the connection.About Azure DatabricksAzure Databricks is a unified, open analytics platform for building, deploying, sharing, and maintaining enterprise-grade data, analytics, and AI solutions at scale. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform integrates with cloud storage and security in your cloud account, and manages and deploys cloud infrastructure for you. Visit https://www.databricks.com/product/azure for more information.About IRIIRI is a global leader in data management and data protection solutions. Its Voracity platform can discover, integrate, migrate, govern and analyze data in your on-premise and cloud environments. The FieldShield data masking tool centrally classifies and consistently obfuscates sensitive information across your structured production and test sources. Visit https://www.iri.com/products for more information.

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