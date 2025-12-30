WATCH: Governor Shapiro Highlights How His Administration Got Stuff Done for Pennsylvanians in 2025 in New Video

“It’s been a heck of a year getting [stuff] done for the good people of Pennsylvania… I’m so honored to serve you, and I look forward to doing a lot more together, in the years ahead.”

This year, Pennsylvania was named one of the top states for public education, the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, and one of the best states to live in.

Watch Governor Shapiro’s end-of-year video online.

Harrisburg, PA – From day one, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have been laser-focused on delivering results for the good people of Pennsylvania — and 2025 was no different. Throughout the year, the Governor has traveled to every corner of the Commonwealth, meeting with residents, addressing their concerns, and getting stuff done.

In a newly released video, Governor Shapiro reflects on the Administration’s accomplishments this year, highlighting real wins for Pennsylvanians — from historic funding for education and economic development, to investments in public safety, tourism, and more. The Governor has repeatedly worked to bring leaders from both sides of the aisle together, to pursue commonsense solutions to problems facing Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership this year, Pennsylvanians have seen:

Historic Investments in Education: $900 million more for public schools, special education, and school infrastructure – bringing the total investment in public education to nearly $12 billion – while improving Pre-K access, reforming cyber charter payments, and working to recruit and retain more educators.

more for public schools, special education, and school infrastructure – bringing the total investment in public education to nearly $12 billion – while improving Pre-K access, reforming cyber charter payments, and working to recruit and retain more educators. Growth in Tourism and Preparation for 2026: The Michelin Guide came to Philadelphia, and cities across the Commonwealth are preparing to welcome the world for the NFL Draft, FIFA World Cup, NCAA March Madness, MLB All Star Game, PGA Championship, and more, for America’s 250th Anniversary.

The Michelin Guide came to Philadelphia, and cities across the Commonwealth are preparing to welcome the world for the NFL Draft, FIFA World Cup, NCAA March Madness, MLB All Star Game, PGA Championship, and more, for America’s 250th Anniversary. Historic Investments in Economic Development: Governor Shapiro secured a $20 billion investment from Amazon — the largest private sector investment in PA’s history. To date, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $35 billion in private sector investments, creating over 18,000 new jobs.

Governor Shapiro secured a $20 billion investment from Amazon — the largest private sector investment in PA’s history. To date, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $35 billion in private sector investments, creating over 18,000 new jobs. Continued Improvements in Public Safety: Violent crime is down 12 percent and fatal gun violence is down 42 percent across the Commonwealth — and the Shapiro Administration invested $37.5 million in grants to over 2,500 local fire and EMS departments, supporting equipment, training, facility upgrades, and operational costs this year.

Violent crime is down 12 percent and fatal gun violence is down 42 percent across the Commonwealth — and the Shapiro Administration invested $37.5 million in grants to over 2,500 local fire and EMS departments, supporting equipment, training, facility upgrades, and operational costs this year. Support For Our Neighbors: Governor Shapiro stood up for Pennsylvanians when Donald Trump refused to fund food assistance, redirecting $5 million to Pennsylvania food banks and suing the Trump Administration to get SNAP benefits out, ensuring our neighbors could put food on the table.

Governor Shapiro stood up for Pennsylvanians when Donald Trump refused to fund food assistance, redirecting $5 million to Pennsylvania food banks and suing the Trump Administration to get SNAP benefits out, ensuring our neighbors could put food on the table. Another Tax Cut: For the seventh time since taking office, Governor Shapiro delivered another tax cut through the Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit, putting up to $800 back into the pockets of 940,000 Pennsylvanians.

Watch Governor Shapiro’s new video on his Administration’s year of getting stuff done, ensuring Pennsylvanians have the opportunity to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed, and read the transcript below.

TRANSCRIPT

“It’s been a heck of a year getting sh– done for the good people of Pennsylvania. Why don’t we take a walk? I’ll tell you about it.

On my watch, we’ve increased funding for public education by [nearly] 30%. School districts like Susquehanna Township have used that increased funding to upgrade HVAC systems, expand CTE programs, and hire more teachers and school counselors.

Across Pennsylvania, graduation rates are up for the third year in a row, and we’re ranked one of the top states in the nation for public education.

Last year, we provided stipends to 2,000 student teachers, to support them as they make their way into the classroom, including one here at Susquehanna Township.

This year, we’re doing 3,000 more and growing the ranks of one of the most important professions right here in Pennsylvania — and we invested $25 million to deliver at least 450 bucks in recruitment and retention bonuses to childcare workers.

We brought the Michelin Guide to Philly to keep driving tourism to one of the greatest food cities in the whole world!

We got ready to welcome millions of visitors to the place it all started, in 2026, for the NFL Draft, the MLB All Star game, the FIFA World Cup matches, and a whole lot more.

We announced the largest private sector investment in the history of our Commonwealth — over $20 billion.

And we’ve secured billions more in private sector investments since I took office, helping us turn abandoned warehouses — like this one here in Pittsburgh — into affordable housing and real opportunity. This project alone will create 4,500 permanent jobs.

It’s no wonder that Pennsylvania was named the only state in the Northeast with an economy that’s actually growing.

Over the last three years, we’ve invested to train over 1,000 new Pennsylvania State Troopers, helped recruit and retain 700 municipal police officers, and increased funding for community violence prevention by over 107%.

Violent crime is down 12% and fatal gun violence is down 42% across our Commonwealth, because what we’re doing is working — and this year, we fought hard to dedicate an additional $2 million for the heroes right here at the Harrisburg Fire Department — a 40% increase.

You know, when Donald Trump refused to fund food assistance for the two million hard-working Pennsylvanians who rely on SNAP, we took action.

I signed an emergency declaration to put $5 million in the hands of food banks to help them meet their skyrocketing demand — including over $116,000 for the helpers here at the Westmoreland Food Bank.

We raised millions of additional private dollars, and I sued the Trump administration, and won, to get benefits out and to ensure every Pennsylvanian could put food on their table — because we stand up for our neighbors here in Pennsylvania.

We cut taxes again this year, for the seventh time as your Governor.

Our new Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit will deliver up to 800 bucks to 940,000 people across our Commonwealth.

And, you know what? People are noticing. Pennsylvania is now ranked one of the best states to live in.

And every day, I work incredibly hard to have your backs.

You know, as I stand here at the Governor’s Residence — a place where my family and I experienced some dark moments this year — I want to say thank you.

Thank you for your prayers, for your strength and for your light. I’m so honored to serve you, and I look forward to doing a lot more work together, in the years ahead.

Happy New Year.”

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #