Improvements to NYS Roads and Bridges

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State made historic progress revitalizing its transportation infrastructure in 2025. This year, the state’s investments in better roads and bridges have upgraded or rehabilitated more than 4,120 lane miles of state and local highways, filled more than 1.3 million potholes, and replaced, rehabilitated or improved more than 3,700 bridges. The New York State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority completed a historic amount of work in 2025, with a 47% increase to the lane mileage of roadways upgraded or rehabilitated and a 19% increase in the number of bridges repaired or replaced compared to 2024. Together, 2025 saw $3.6 billion invested in critical improvements to New York’s transportation infrastructure. The milestones achieved this year reflect Governor Hochul’s determination to build back New York’s infrastructure to improve quality of life, enhance resiliency against climate change and improve safety.

“New Yorkers deserve a dependable transportation network that gets them where they need to safely and efficiently, and we are working in high gear to ensure they get it,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our highway crews and contractors, we made remarkable progress during the past year to modernize our roads and bridges, giving New Yorkers smoother rides and fewer hassles in their daily travels, and we have no intention of slowing down in 2026.”

During 2025, the New York State Department of Transportation improved 3,960 lane miles along state and local highways, representing a more than $1.6 billion investment in New York’s roadways. NYSDOT also replaced, rehabilitated or improved 3,678 bridges statewide, totaling nearly $1.8 billion. NYSDOT’s work accounted for a nearly $3.5 billion investment that enhanced safety, improved sustainability and boosted resiliency against severe weather impacts.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s vision and leadership, New York State is making unprecedented progress investing in the safety and resiliency of our roads and bridges, giving travelers smoother rides and safer journeys across the state. Much has been accomplished in 2025 and we look forward to investing and achieving even more improvements in our transportation network across New York State for the betterment of all New Yorkers in 2026.”

Paving and major bridge accomplishments broken down by region included:

Region Lane Miles Bridges Capital District 314 134 Mohawk Valley 204 153 Central NY 191 419 Finger Lakes 492 430 Western NY 549 1,272 Southern Tier 644 374 North Country 362 62 Mid-Hudson 356 229 Long Island 636 339 NYC 213 266

NYSDOT crews worked aggressively throughout the year to combat potholes, filling more than 1.3 million during the year. Crews also performed maintenance on an additional 1,948 bridges.

Additionally, in 2025, the New York State Thruway Authority reinvested toll dollars in improvements across the system, including: $158 million to reconstruct or rehabilitate more than 168 total lane miles; $89 million to rebuild or rehabilitate 26 bridges; $2 million in infrastructure improvements; and, $18 million in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) upgrades. In addition to roadway resurfacing, the Thruway Authority also invested over $14 million in safety enhancements, including guiderail repairs, line striping, signage and drainage improvements.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is committed to investing toll revenue into critical infrastructure projects across the 570-mile system, modernizing our transportation system and maintaining some of the lowest and most affordable toll rates in the nation. These investments in infrastructure are enhancing safety and reliability, and improving the travel experience for millions of motorists who travel on the Thruway every year.”

The road and bridge improvements completed by NYSDOT and the Thruway Authority during 2025 built on the significant progress made in 2024, which totaled more than 2,800 lane miles of state and local highways improved and more than 3,100 bridges replaced, rehabilitated or improved. The 2024 projects represented a more than $2.9 billion investment in New York’s roads and bridges.

Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State is making historic investments in infrastructure. NYSDOT’s $34.3 billion, five-year State Capital Plan adopted in 2022 was the largest ever adopted by the State and will help fulfill the Governor’s vision for a modern transportation system that serves all New Yorkers. The Governor has made improving road conditions a priority with programs like the Department of Transportation’s “Pave Our Potholes”, which supplements other State programs, such as CHIPS, PAVE NY, State Touring Routes, and other programmed capital projects across the State.

Governor Hochul also recently announced that NYSDOT is planning to resurface more than 4,000 lane miles of state highways in 2026, totaling a nearly $1.2 billion investment. 2026 will be the most ambitious paving agenda ever put forward by the agency.

The Thruway Authority’s approved 2026 budget also invests a total of more than $600 million in capital contracts scheduled to be awarded in 2026, an increase of more than $133.5 million from the 2025 budget projected totals, and one of the largest single-year investments in Thruway history. The 2026 budget includes a historic $2.8 billion Capital Plan for 2026-2030. The five-year plan will fund the replacement or preservation of 150 of the Thruway’s 819 bridges—about 18 percent—and the resurfacing of more than 1,500 of its 2,800 lane miles of highway, or roughly 60 percent.

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “We love to see these needed investments in our transportation infrastructure. As Chair of the Assembly Transportation Committee, I look forward to building on this progress in 2026.”