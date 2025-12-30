Winter Adventures for Women at the NH BOW Winter Workshop

CONTACT:

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

Madeline Zukowski: (603) 271-0495

December 30, 2025

Concord, NH – Registration opens today for New Hampshire’s 2026 Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Winter Workshop, a one-day program where women will learn outdoor skills to enjoy during the winter months.

The Winter BOW workshop will be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. Participants focus on one outdoor activity during the day-long workshop. This year’s choices include ice-fishing, winter outdoor survival, snowshoeing and wildlife tracking, winter hiking, and “Shoe and Shoot” (woodland target shooting on snowshoes). Information about each course is available at www.nhbow.com.

A fee of $100 covers the workshop, lunch, and most equipment use. Participants must be at least 18 years of age.

All registration takes place online, and opens on January 12 at 6:00 a.m. To sign up, visit www.nhbow.com, where you will be directed to the event registration page. If the program is full, please check back to see if spaces have opened through cancellations.

New Hampshire BOW programs are co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org), a nonprofit group that advocates for the promotion and protection of hunting, fishing, and trapping, as well as the conservation of fish and wildlife habitat.