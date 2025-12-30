Baldr Light ApS a ‘Far UVC’ Solid State (LED) Technology Start-Up Completes Ozone Safety Work

"Far UVC" Is a Relatively New Public Health Lighting Technology with Products Already Available on the Market.

GARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baldr Light ApS, a Danish "Far UVC" start-up joint venture with LED iBond International A/S , has concluded a year long project with a third party comparing ozone production from Far UVC LEDs with that of the standard Far UVC excimer KrCl lamps commonly available on the market today globally. The results confirmed that the excimer lamp, which emits light at 222nm wavelength, produced more ozone in a given space than the LEDs. Although the power output for the LEDs was smaller, thereby contributing to lower production rates, the results are promising for controlling ozone and particulate formation emission via an LED approach thereby lowering the risk of adverse health effects from exposure to harmful substances.Looking ahead into the new year 2026 Baldr Light ApS is excited to participate in the annual International Congress on Far UVC Science and Technology ( ICFUST 2026 ) which will be held this year at Aarhus University, Denmark. For details see:Baldr Light previously presented its Far UVC LED technology at ICFUST 2024 and the talk is available at https://youtu.be/5Tmo-eXOCFA?si=9qpVvUxoQmogWY7Y In 2023 Baldr Light ApS together with parent company LED iBond International A/S announced progress towards market entry of Baldr Light's proprietary Far UVC lighting technology currently patent pending both in Europe and the US. The announcement is found below.Far UVC is a technology which shows great promise for pandemic prevention as well as disinfection in hospitals and public spaces. Unlike vaccines, the technology requires no preparation since it is available immediately and acts on all pathogens, in particular viruses. In the event of a new pandemic Far UVC could therefore make an ideal first line of defense until a vaccine is made available. Vaccine preparation can however take months during which time a pandemic pathogen can cause great harm threatening the existence of society itself.For details and information on Baldr's Far UVC work please contact:Ashok ChaudhariCEO/co-founderBaldr Light ApSRyttermarken 10 13520 FarumDenmarkashok@solartecticllc.com

