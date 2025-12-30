Fertility Pro EMR Launches a Complete Billing Suite with Automated Cryopreservation Billing
Fertility Pro EMR Launches a Complete Billing Suite with Quoting Multi-Party Payor Management and Automated Cryopreservation Billing
Designed to address the unique financial and operational challenges of fertility care, the billing suite supports scenarios where costs are shared across multiple payors and where services such as cryopreservation require accurate, recurring billing over extended periods. Integrated quoting functionality allows clinics to generate clear, upfront cost estimates for patients and funding entities before services are rendered.
“Fertility clinics must manage some of the most complex billing models in healthcare,” said John Butler, CEO at Fertility Pro EMR. “Our complete billing suite brings together quoting with multi-party payor management and automated cryopreservation billing, giving clinics a reliable system to manage financial workflows with accuracy, transparency, and efficiency.”
Key capabilities of the Fertility Pro EMR billing suite include:
Support for multi-party payors, including patients and government entities
Allocation and reconciliation of charges across private and public funding sources
Automated cryopreservation and long-term storage billing
Integrated quoting for upfront patient and program cost transparency
Configurable billing rules to meet jurisdictional and program requirements
Audit-ready reporting with real-time financial visibility tied to clinical activity
By consolidating clinical and financial data, Fertility Pro EMR helps clinics reduce administrative burden, improve billing accuracy, enhance compliance, and deliver a clearer financial experience for patients.
The complete billing suite is available immediately and can be configured to support clinics operating under private, public, or hybrid funding models.
About Fertility Pro EMR
Fertility Pro EMR is a comprehensive electronic medical record and practice management platform designed exclusively for fertility clinics. The platform integrates clinical documentation, scheduling, reporting, analytics, and billing into a single system that supports operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and high-quality patient care.
