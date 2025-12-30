Happlicant Secures Funding to Expand Its Recruitment Agency Software

Happlicant: the best ATS+CRM for recruitment agencies Happlicant raises capital to continue to build the best tools for agency recruiters

Funding supports product expansion, new hires, and growing demand from recruitment agencies worldwide.

We’re committed to building the world’s best ATS and CRM software that helps recruitment agencies of all sizes secure more placements while reducing admin.” — Ricard Grau (CTO of Happlicant)

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happlicant, a recruitment software company focused on agencies, has secured its first round of funding to support continued product development, team expansion, and increasing demand from recruitment agencies and independent recruiters.The funding follows strong momentum for Happlicant, which is now used by recruitment businesses across more than 15 countries. The company has quickly gained traction among small and mid-sized recruitment agencies looking for modern, easy-to-use software that scales with their business.Happlicant offers an affordable ATS and CRM for recruitment agencies , combining candidate management, client relationships, job workflows, AI-powered tools, and automation in a single platform. By focusing exclusively on recruitment agencies, Happlicant avoids the complexity and high costs often associated with alternatives trying to cater for in-house recruitment needs too.The company plans to use the new capital to grow its engineering and product teams, accelerate feature releases, and further improve platform performance and usability. A core priority is continuing to build cutting-edge tools that help recruitment agencies secure more placements, while reducing manual and administrative work.“Recruitment agencies need software that supports how they actually work,” said Chris Allen, CEO and Co-Founder of Happlicant. “Many existing ATS and CRM platforms are overly complex and often rigid, which prevents agencies from getting real value out of them. We’re building software that’s intuitive, affordable, and recruiters genuinely enjoy using.”Happlicant also differentiates itself with practical sourcing and workflow tools, including a Chrome extension that allows recruiters to capture candidate data directly from the web and sync it instantly into the recruiter's database. Additional features include a client portal, an automated resume rebranding tool, AI-powered resume parsing, advanced search functionality, and location-based candidate matching.Customers consistently rate Happlicant five stars, citing its ease of use, responsive customer support, and excellent value for money. By keeping pricing accessible and prioritizing user experience, Happlicant continues to attract recruitment agencies seeking modern recruitment software without enterprise-level costs.Recruitment agencies can learn more about Happlicant or request a product demo via the company’s website ( https://happlicant.com ).

