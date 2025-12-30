Connext Proves Big Results Don’t Require Big Influencers With Performance-First Strategy

Connext Performance-First Strategy

Brands don’t require big creators; they need the right ones. We focus on performance-driven influencer marketing that lowers acquisition costs, improves content output, and supports growth.” — Shilpa Sirdesai, Founder/CEO at Tech Bay Leaf

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Bay Leaf, a U.S.-led digital marketing and creative agency, announced new performance milestones from its influencer marketing division, Connext, underscoring the model’s ability to drive measurable revenue impact and cost-efficient scale for direct-to-consumer and e-commerce brands.

Rather than relying on high-cost influencers, they pair brands with creators whose content reliably influences purchase decisions. Connext influencer marketing platform operates through a hybrid structure that blends U.S.-based strategists with an offshore execution team, enabling brands to scale creator sourcing, vetting, scripting, communication, and content delivery at a fraction of traditional costs. On average, Connext manages outreach to roughly 250 creators per week, with the ability to scale into the thousands depending on a client’s CRM infrastructure and product seeding capacity.

Influencer marketing trends 2025 have proven particularly effective for emerging brands entering new markets. In August, Connext influencer marketing solution partnered with Calling June, an India-based fashion brand launching in the U.S. with no existing brand awareness and no budget allocated for paid influencers. Through a product-exchange-driven strategy, Connext secured creator posts and paid usage rights strictly in return for gifted items — an arrangement rarely achieved at scale.

As a result, Calling June generated thousands of dollars in earned media value (EMV) and reached nearly 500,000 consumers through organic creator placements. All content was acquired without boosted posts, and whitelisting was introduced only during the Black Friday period. The campaign not only delivered immediate visibility but also supplied high-performing creator assets that could be repurposed across paid channels as the brand scaled.

Turnaround timelines remain a key differentiator for Connext’s programs. For brands shipping products domestically, content is delivered from sourcing to final assets in approximately 2.5 weeks. For brands shipping internationally, timelines typically range from three to four weeks, depending largely on fulfillment speed.

Because Tech Bay Leaf digital marketing agency also manages paid performance across Meta and Google, Connext integrates influencer-generated content directly into performance campaigns. This creates a consistent pipeline of creator assets across awareness, consideration, and conversion stages - helping paid teams improve efficiency metrics such as CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost), CPM (Cost Per Mille), and CPV (Cost Per View) using authentic, creator-led content.

Together, these results underscore Connext’s ability to eliminate cost barriers, expedite content production, and deliver measurable outcomes for brands seeking scalable, ROI-focused influencer marketing solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.