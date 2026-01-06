Submit Release
GPS Advisers Enters Partnership with Lawsons Network as Appointed Representative

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPS Advisers has entered into a partnership with Lawsons Network, a Geneva-based financial services firm, under which GPS Advisers operates as an Appointed Representative of Lawsons Network.

Established in 2011, GPS Advisers provides personalised financial advice and wealth management services aligned with clients’ individual objectives and long-term priorities. Through this partnership, GPS Advisers delivers its advisory services within Lawsons Network’s regulatory and operational framework, supporting its continued development across Europe.

The arrangement strengthens GPS Advisers’ governance and compliance structure while preserving its client-first approach, transparency, and long-term focus. The partnership enables GPS Advisers to serve clients across multiple jurisdictions while benefiting from Lawsons Network’s infrastructure and oversight.

A spokesperson for GPS Advisers commented:
“Partnering with Lawsons Network represents an important step in the evolution of GPS Advisers. Operating as an Appointed Representative allows us to continue providing personalised advice within a strong and established regulatory framework.”

Lawsons Network is a Geneva-based financial services firm providing regulatory, compliance, and operational support to appointed representatives operating internationally.

For further information, please visit https://www.gps-advisers.com.

About GPS Advisers
Established in 2011, GPS Advisers provides personalised financial advice and wealth management solutions tailored to clients’ specific goals and long-term priorities. The firm operates with a client-first philosophy focused on transparency, consistency, and informed decision-making.


About Lawsons Network
Lawsons Network is a Geneva-based financial services firm providing regulatory oversight, compliance support, and operational services to appointed representatives across international markets.

