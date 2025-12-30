Grands digital

Grands Digital Expands Digital Marketing Solutions to Include Ebook, AI, Advertising, and ORM

HYDERABAD, SINDH, PAKISTAN, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grands Digital , a provider of digital services, announced the addition of Ebook Services, AI-Driven Solutions, PPC & Meta Advertising, and Online Reputation Management to its list of services. The expansion includes revised service availability as of 2026 and applies to all of the company's current activities.The new services are designed to complement Grands Digital's existing digital marketing offerings, enabling the company to provide a broader range of digital solutions to businesses across various industries. According to the company, the expansion is in line with operational alignment and internal service development, enabling the delivery of new solutions inside its pre-existing delivery and reporting frameworks.According to the announcement, the revised service portfolio is intended to assist businesses in handling various digital tasks, such as content creation, automated procedures, paid media execution, and public brand visibility. Instead of being offered as stand-alone or campaign-specific products, the services are being introduced as part of a unified approach to digital operations.Commenting on the announcement, Founder Alamgir Rajab stated, “The service expansion reflects internal planning aligned with changes in client requirements and digital operations.” He noted, “The additions were developed to consolidate multiple digital functions under a single service framework.”The company claims that Ebook Services was launched to facilitate the creation of long-form content for use cases related to brand communication, education, and information. The primary focus of AI-Driven Solutions is the use of automation and data-driven procedures in digital marketing workflows, such as campaign analysis and operational improvement.“The inclusion of AI-driven capabilities and content-focused services is intended to formalize processes that are increasingly being integrated into digital campaigns,” said EVP (Strategy) Areej Shaikh. “The expansion allows the company to structure these services within defined delivery and reporting models.”Additionally, Grands Digital now offers PPC and Meta Ads management, which includes campaign design, monitoring, and optimization across key advertising platforms. The business has also implemented Online Reputation Management (ORM), which deals with digital presence on publicly accessible platforms, brand visibility, and review monitoring.“The addition of advertising and reputation-related services reflects operational developments within the company and broader market conditions,” said EVP (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Khan. “These services are intended to support organizations managing paid visibility and public-facing brand information in parallel.”According to the company, the extended service set is in line with the continued demand from businesses looking for centralized access to functions often associated with the best digital marketing solutions, affordable SEO services, and operating models on pace with top brand consulting firms. The addition of reputation-focused services also shows that organizations that operate among the top online reputation management companies are receiving more attention.The company stated that all newly introduced services for the best digital marketing solutions are instantly accessible and are provided within the same contractual and operational frameworks as its current offers. As part of its continuous geographic development, the corporation also acknowledged that it has extended its activities to the United States.About Grands DigitalGrands Digital is a digital services company that provides digital marketing, advertising, and technology-enabled solutions to businesses across multiple industries. The company’s service portfolio includes strategy development, content services, search optimization, paid media management, and brand-related digital operations. Grands Digital operates with a focus on process-driven delivery and supports clients across regional and international markets.Media Contact:Company Name: Grands DigitalAddress: Plot No. 150 C, Ground Floor, Unit #5, Latifabad Road, Near Mohammadi Hospital, Hyderabad, PakistanWebsite: https://www.grands.digital/

