Big one Publisher

Big One Publisher Launches SEO Optimized Ghost Writing Services for Structured Content Projects

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big One Publisher announced the launch of its SEO optimized ghost writing services for structured content projects. The company claims that the service has been made available to writers, business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs who need assistance with long-form written material that is structured around audience relevancy, organized subject matter, and manuscript structure.According to the company, the new service is designed for projects that need both content planning based on search-oriented subject alignment and ghostwriter assistance. The solution is intended for business books, brand-led manuscripts, storytelling projects, and other long-form content formats where creation relies heavily on structure, clarity, and subject consistency, according to Big One Publisher.As stated by Big One Publisher, the service is being positioned as a component of its larger portfolio of writing and publishing support services. Early-stage concept evaluation, content planning, manuscript organization, research-based drafting, developmental shaping, and editorial refinement are all possible steps in the process, according to the corporation. The company claims that the service's goal is to help clients who might have ideas, notes, knowledge, or unfinished drafts but need experienced writing assistance to turn those materials into a completed manuscript or organized long-form work.As per the company, clients looking for ghost writing for business books may also be eligible for the service. Books authored by founders, CEOs, consultants, coaches, and subject-matter experts that wish to share business insights, industry knowledge, leadership frameworks, or personal professional tales in book form may fall under this category, according to Big One Publisher. According to the corporation, these initiatives might necessitate organizing technical or experience-based content into a comprehensible and understandable structure.Big One Publisher added that the launch also supports products created using brand storytelling ghost writing services. The company claims that this kind of service can be applied to manuscripts that use a narrative-based writing technique to link corporate history, founder viewpoint, business ideals, or professional achievements. According to the organization, these initiatives can be appropriate for customers that desire material with both narrative and informational components.The service also features professional ghost writing services for books in several nonfiction categories and creative ghost writing services for storytelling, according to the company. Memoir-style, narrative nonfiction, personal development, business, and brand-led book projects may fall under this category, according to Big One Publisher. The scope of these projects is based on the length of the manuscript, the necessary research, the stages of editing, and the deadline.According to the organization, customers frequently inquire how much does ghost writing cost per book, and what is the duration of professional ghostwriting. The length of the manuscript, subject difficulty, source material, research requirements, interview requirements, and the number of editing processes needed all affect pricing and timeliness, according to Big One Publisher.As indicated by the business, the introduction of SEO optimized ghost writing services is an expansion of its current service offering. The product, according to Big One Publisher, is meant for customers looking for expertly created, structured long-form material organized around pertinent subject frameworks where appropriate.About Big One PublisherBased in Edison, New Jersey, Big One Publisher was launched in 2026. The company provides end-to-end publishing services. The company helps professionals, companies, and authors with writing, publishing, and content development through book development assistance, ghostwriting services, narrative-based manuscript authoring, and associated publishing services.Media ContactCompany Name: Big One PublisherAddress: 16 Deerwood Avenue, Edison, NJ 08817, United StatesWebsite: https://bigonepublisher.com/

