The Business Research Company's Dairy Processing Equipment – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $11.29 billion in 2024 to $11.86 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Surpass $15 billion in 2029. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,141 billion by 2029, the Dairy Processing Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the dairy processing equipment market growth in 2029, valued at $5,531 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,972 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising global demand for dairy products consumption and favourable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Dairy Processing Equipment Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the dairy processing equipment market in 2029, valued at $2,610 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,121 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising popularity of functional and fortified food, rising dairy farming and milk production.

What will be Largest Segment in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market in 2029?

The dairy processing equipment market is by type into pasteurizers, homogenizers, evaporators, separators, membrane filtration equipment, and other types. The pasteurizers market will be the largest segment of the dairy processing equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 30% or $4,461 million of the total in 2029. The pasteurizers market will be supported by rising demand for safe and shelf-stable dairy products, stringent food safety regulations promoting thermal processing, growing consumption of flavoured and value-added milk products, increasing dairy exports requiring prolonged shelf life, rising adoption of energy-efficient pasteurization systems, technological advancements in continuous pasteurizers and government initiatives to modernize dairy infrastructure in emerging economies.

The dairy processing equipment market is segmented by operation into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic market will be the largest segment of the dairy processing equipment market segmented by operation, accounting for 62% or $9,303 million of the total in 2029. The automatic market will be supported by the drive for operational efficiency and reduced labour dependency, increasing adoption of smart processing systems with real-time monitoring, higher demand for consistency and quality assurance in production, integration with Industry 4.0 and IoT-based technologies, rising labour costs and shortage of skilled workers, need for faster turnaround and lower downtime and growing scale of commercial dairy operations.

The dairy processing equipment market is by application into processed milk, yogurt, cheese, milk powder, protein ingredients, and other applications. The processed milk market will be the largest segment of the dairy processing equipment market segmented by application, accounting for 30% or $4,520 million of the total in 2029. The processed milk market will be supported by growing global milk consumption, increased focus on safety and shelf stability, demand for flavored and fortified milk, expanding retail and online distribution networks, government-supported dairy development schemes, rising population and urbanization and growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of milk

What is the expected CAGR for the Dairy Processing Equipment Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the dairy processing equipment market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Dairy Processing Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global dairy processing equipment market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape food manufacturing, supply chain efficiency, and quality assurance processes worldwide.

Rising Global Demand For Dairy Products Consumption- The rising global demand for dairy products consumption will become a key driver of growth in the dairy processing equipment market by 2029. With consumer preferences shift toward dairy-based foods and beverages, manufacturers are likely to invest in advanced processing technologies to meet rising demand, improve efficiency and ensure product quality. There is a notable shift toward healthier, functional, and fortified dairy products. To support this shift, companies are increasingly investing in advanced processing technologies that enable greater precision, improved efficiency, and enhanced product quality. These innovations help streamline production, maintain nutritional integrity, and meet stringent regulatory and safety standards, thereby strengthening competitiveness in a dynamic global market. As a result, the rising global demand for dairy products consumption is anticipated to contributing to a 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Dairy Farming And Milk Production- The growth in dairy farming and milk production will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the dairy processing equipment market by 2029. As global demand for dairy products continues to rise, producers are scaling up operations to enhance output and efficiency. This expansion necessitates the adoption of modern processing technologies to handle larger volumes, ensure product safety and maintain quality standards. Consequently, investments in advanced dairy processing equipment are likely to increase, supporting overall market growth. Therefore, the growth in dairy farming and milk production will drive the growth of dairy processing equipment market. Consequently, the growth in dairy farming and milk production is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Favourable Government Initiatives-The favourable government initiatives as a major factor driving the expansion of the dairy processing equipment market by 2029. Policies supporting dairy sector development, such as subsidies, financial incentives and infrastructure investment are encouraging producers to modernize their operations. These initiatives aim to enhance productivity, ensure food safety, and promote the adoption of advanced processing technologies, thereby accelerating the demand for efficient and high-quality dairy processing equipment across various markets. Consequently, favourable government initiative is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Popularity Of Functional And Fortified Food - The rising popularity of functional and fortified food will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the dairy processing equipment market by 2029. As consumers increasingly seek health-oriented products enriched with vitamins, minerals, probiotics and other functional ingredients, dairy manufacturers are expanding their product lines to meet this demand. This shift requires advanced processing technologies capable of maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of added nutrients, thereby boosting the need for specialized equipment. Consequently, the rising popularity of functional and fortified food are projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Dairy Processing Equipment Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the automatic dairy processing equipment market, the dairy processing equipment for processed milk market, and pasteurizers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising global consumption of processed dairy products, advancements in automated production technologies, and increasing demand for hygienic, energy-efficient, and high-throughput processing systems. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of modern dairy processing solutions that enable consistent product quality, enhanced food safety, and improved operational efficiency, fuelling transformative growth within the broader dairy processing equipment industry.

The automatic dairy processing equipment market is projected to grow by $2,633 million, the dairy processing equipment for processed milk market by $1,131 million, and the pasteurizers market by $1,115 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029

