'Sonic Sculpture' Where Digital Meets Organic: Elixence Releases Debut Album 'AETHERIC RESONANCE' Co-created with AI

Cover art for Elixence's debut album "AETHERIC RESONANCE," visualizing the fusion of digital and organic realms. Elixence is a web marketing and branding agency based in Japan, exploring the fusion of technology and human thought. Yuki Yokoyama, Representative of Elixence and the creative mind behind the AI-collaborative album "AETHERIC RESONANCE.

A debut Ambient/Downtempo album exploring the fusion of digital and organic realms.

This project redefines the boundaries between logical strategy and artistic intuition, utilizing AI as a mirror to reflect the artist's subconscious.” — Yuki Yokoyama, Representative of Elixence

OSAKA-CITY, OSAKA, JAPAN, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elixence , a web marketing and branding agency led by Yuki Yokoyama, announces its expansion into music production with the release of its debut album, " AETHERIC RESONANCE ." This project redefines the boundaries between logical strategy and artistic intuition, utilizing Artificial Intelligence as a mirror to reflect the artist's subconscious.The album is now available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music . It is also available for use on social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.Stream the Album:YouTube : https://x.gd/U7FBk Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.co.jp/music/player/albums/B0GCWKB1BT Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-ja/album/6lRJyAkt6A2pZpJMKo3qlX Concept: A Sanctuary Floating in a Digital Sea"AETHERIC RESONANCE" is a "sonic sculpture" designed to capture the moment where the boundary between the digital and the organic dissolves. Moving beyond standard electronic music, the album fuses the profound silence of deep ambient with the submerged, heavy textures of downtempo.As a professional in the logical worlds of marketing and branding, Elixence uses this project to engage in a dialogue with AI. The result is a manifestation of micro-rhythms hidden within silence and a cosmic sense of suspension—bringing form to the unseen digital ether.Track CommentaryThe album is structured as a narrative arc, tracing the journey from the awakening of consciousness back to a state of void.Track 1: Lonely Transmission A profound drone signals the opening of the album. This heavy, atmospheric introduction depicts the birth of digital "order" within a vast void.Track 2: Neon Collapse An IDM/Experimental Downtempo track that replicates the entanglement of neural networks through intricate layering. It portrays accelerating cerebral imagery and intellectual tension.Track 3: Transmission Zero A minimalist interlude representing the suspension of time. Static noise meets a hollow, hypnotic beat, symbolizing the precise moment a signal fades into the void, preparing the listener for a deeper dive.Track 4: Ethereal Drift A sensation of sinking into liquid data. Viscous basslines and water-droplet echoes appeal directly to the auditory senses, evoking the feeling of the physical body dissolving.Track 5: Digital Cathedral A Psybient/Chill-out track where transparent pad sounds offer liberation from gravity. A light-filled soundscape where the spirit seems to melt into the ether.About the ArtworkThe visual concept reflects the "dissolution of boundaries." Using a palette of deep blues, purples, and black, translucent geometric shapes and fluid textures merge with digital noise, visually representing the intersection of unexplored mental realms and electronic rhythms.About ElixenceLed by Yuki Yokoyama, Elixence specializes in Web Marketing, Branding, and Creative Production. Through media projects like "Marketing Classics in the AI Era," Elixence explores the fusion of technology and human thought. This album represents the sublimation of that philosophy into musical expression.Media Contact:Elixence Contact: Yuki YokoyamaEmail: contact@elixence.workURL: https://www.elixence.work/

Digital Cathedral

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.