Dublin, Georgia (December 29, 2025) – At the request of the Dublin Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a shooting that occurred in Dublin, GA.

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, at about 2:00 a.m., the Dublin Police Department received a call for assistance at a home in the 800 block of Lily Street, Dublin, Laurens County, GA, in reference to an individual being shot. When officers arrived, they discovered Alex Horn, age 34, of Dublin, GA, with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses were interviewed and advised an altercation occurred between the victim and Demetrice Voneric O’Neal, age 37 of Dublin, GA. Arrest warrants have been taken on O’Neal for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery. Horn is currently hospitalized and being treated for injuries he sustained during the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.